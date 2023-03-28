Jenni Warren

The new executive director for the Idaho State-Civic Symphony, Jenni Warren, who will be coming to Pocatello in May.

 Photo courtesy of Jenni Warren

POCATELLO — The Idaho State-Civic Symphony recently hired a new executive director who will come to Pocatello in May.

The new executive director's name is Jenni Warren, who has been living in Fairbanks, Alaska, for the past 13 years. During that time, she has held various positions with the Fairbanks Symphony Orchestra.

