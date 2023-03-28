POCATELLO — The Idaho State-Civic Symphony recently hired a new executive director who will come to Pocatello in May.
The new executive director's name is Jenni Warren, who has been living in Fairbanks, Alaska, for the past 13 years. During that time, she has held various positions with the Fairbanks Symphony Orchestra.
"The cool thing is that my orchestra is also a teaching orchestra," she said. "We teach the college students in Fairbanks. It'll be cool to see what's similar and what's different."
Warren said music has always been a passion of hers since she comes from a musical family. Her parents were performers, and she herself is a vocalist.
"My voice is my instrument," she said. "I have sung since the age of 2. It's always been a passion of mine and my family."
Warren said her favorite part about performing with a symphony is the thrill of the piece.
"When you're on stage, there's nothing better than hitting the final note and hearing the thunderous applause," she said. "I don't think I've ever made it through a performance without bawling."
Warren said what she looks forward to most about coming to Pocatello is immersing herself into the community. She likes that Pocatello has a lot of the same outdoor activities as Fairbanks.
"I don't think there's any place in the world that's so close to Fairbanks," she said. "We're able to see mountains. We're looking forward to being able to do all the fun, outdoor activities."
Warren expressed gratitude for the symphony board for giving her the opportunity to serve as executive director.
"I just want to express my gratitude to the symphony board and (Idaho State-Civic Symphony conductor) Nell Flanders for the effort they put into their search and for giving me the honor of being selected," she said.
Warren will be coming to Pocatello to start her new position in May of this year.
