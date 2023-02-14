POCATELLO — The Idaho State University Wind Ensemble and Civic Bands is set to perform a concert at the Stephens Performing Arts Center at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday that will have viewers imagine they're soaring through the skies, according to a press release from ISU.
There will be a public display of various aerial military equipment in the parking lot of the Stephens Performing Arts Center. The equipment is provided courtesy of the Idaho National Guard.
Photina Haumschilt, administrative assistant with ISU's ROTC, said this equipment display will include an Army National Guard Black Hawk helicopter.
Weather permitting, the helicopter will land at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday in the Stephens Performing Arts Center's parking lot.
The concert's theme is "Take Flight" and will feature flight-themed music, some of which are from several different movies. The program will feature music from "Top Gun," "How to Train Your Dragon" and "Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix."
ISU has also invited students from throughout Southeast Idaho to play with ISU band students for the closing number. This number will be "As Winds Dance" by Sam Hazo.
Ticket prices are $8 for adults, $6 for faculty and staff, $4 for pre-college students and free for ISU students.
