Black Hawk Helicopter

A Black Hawk helicopter will land in the Stephens Performing Arts Center's parking lot on Wednesday evening prior to the "Take Flight" concert at the center.

 Photo courtesy of Photina Haumschilt

POCATELLO — The Idaho State University Wind Ensemble and Civic Bands is set to perform a concert at the Stephens Performing Arts Center at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday that will have viewers imagine they're soaring through the skies, according to a press release from ISU.

There will be a public display of various aerial military equipment in the parking lot of the Stephens Performing Arts Center. The equipment is provided courtesy of the Idaho National Guard.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.