POCATELLO — Snake River Strings Company, a Blackfoot music school, is ready to open its second location in Pocatello for anyone looking to pursue a musical talent of any kind.
Shelby Murdoch, owner and teacher trainer of the school, said Snake River Strings teaches private lessons, monthly studio classes and holds some performances. They teach a variety of instruments, including violin, cello, piano and even singing lessons.
“We are a music school breathing new life into traditional music lessons,” she said. “We work as a team of qualified teachers and provide the best musical education possible.”
Murdoch said she opened her Blackfoot location in 2019, and she has taught music lessons for the past 15 years. Since they have opened, they have reached over 800 students.
“We teach students of any and all abilities through individualized lessons,” she said. “From child to adult, beginner to advanced and special needs, too. You will have a place to grow at Snake River Strings Company.”
Murdoch said her school teaches several different types of music. They teach everything from rock and roll, blues, jazz and even Celtic. They even teach contemporary artists such as Taylor Swift and Adele in addition to traditional artists like Bach and Vivaldi.
“We want our students to love music,” she said. “All our lessons are personalized. We don’t force students to play something they won’t enjoy.”
Murdoch said she has students from Pocatello who are excited for the new location, which is at 1950 E. Clark St. After posting about it on Facebook, they had 55 people registered for classes within minutes.
“Our students in Pocatello were super excited to have lessons and not have to travel to Blackfoot,” she said.
Murdoch said her favorite part about being a music teacher is watching the students grow. She said the school’s slogan is “become a musician.”
“There’s so much more to it than learning an instrument,” she said. “They learn to do hard things and accomplish goals.”
Murdoch said she also loves teaching them skills that will benefit them later in their lives whether they pursue a career in music or not.
“Music is a good tool to learn those skills that pay off in life with making friends, in their future jobs and careers and in the community as well,” she said.
Murdoch said they will be having an open house at the new Pocatello school on Friday from 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.
“People are welcome to come tour our classrooms and meet our instructors,” she said.
There will be a raffle at the open house. Prizes will include a free month of lessons, ukuleles and gift cards to local restaurants and soda places. They will be offering free lessons for a few lessons, anyone interested in those will need to RSVP on their website.
“If students don’t have their own instruments, we are providing instruments for free for those classes,” he said.
Murdoch said she looks forward to working in the Pocatello community again. She has a degree in music education from ISU where she hosted the fiddle competition. She taught in Pocatello for a few more years before taking a break to raise her children.
“I’m super excited to be back in Pocatello,” she said.
