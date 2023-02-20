Snake River Strings Co.

The students at Snake River Strings Company with their instruments.

 Photo courtesy of Shelby Murdoch

POCATELLO — Snake River Strings Company, a Blackfoot music school, is ready to open its second location in Pocatello for anyone looking to pursue a musical talent of any kind.

Shelby Murdoch, owner and teacher trainer of the school, said Snake River Strings teaches private lessons, monthly studio classes and holds some performances. They teach a variety of instruments, including violin, cello, piano and even singing lessons.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.