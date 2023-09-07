Daniel Silver

Daniel Silver

A few years ago, I did an experiment. I had ten people review different policies about key issues facing our state. There was one condition - they couldn’t see who the legislation was written by. Interestingly, most people preferred the same bills. Once completed, I shared which legislator wrote them. Participants were surprised they voted for something submitted by “that person.” I ran the same experiment but allowed participants to see who drafted the bill. Sadly, almost no one agreed on a single bill.

What the experiment showed me is that people make the best decisions when they are not jaded by their preconceptions.

Daniel Silver is the 1st Vice Chairman for the Idaho Republican Party. He is the former Chairman for Idaho Young Republicans and former Regional Director for the Young Republican National Federation.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.