POCATELLO — The Veterans Day Parade is set to take place this Saturday, Nov. 12, after an 80-year absence.
The parade will start at 10 a.m. at South First Avenue and East Center Street. It will go by Caldwell Park where Paul Anderson will act as announcer, and it will end in the east parking lot of Reed Gym.
The Parade Committee recognized various parade marshals set to appear in the parade, sending out four news releases detailing the military careers of a few of the marshals.
The first parade marshal the committee recognized is Cmdr. Terence Thonssen. Thonssen is originally from Alaska and enlisted in the Navy in 1979 at age 17. Part of his training was at the INEL near Idaho Falls.
Thonssen was assigned to the USS Drum(SSN-677) in October 1981. The Drum was a nuclear-powered fast-attack submarine that was homeported in San Diego. He was assigned to the machinery division. His responsibility was to operate and maintain the engine room and propulsion systems.
In February 1985, Thonssen was assigned to the Nuclear Power Training Unit in Windsor, Connecticut, where he was a training coordinator. While in Connecticut, he and his wife, Eileen, celebrated the births of their two daughters, Elyse and Hillary.
Thonssen left active duty in 1988 when he moved back to Idaho to attend college. In 1989, he committed to the Navy Reserve while studying nursing at Idaho State University.
After earning his nursing degree, Thonssen received a commission from the Navy Nurse Corps and was assigned to the Naval Hospital in Bremerton, Washington.
In January 2014, he was deployed to Afghanistan to the Role III Multinational Medical Unit where he served until October 2014. He retired in May 2016.
The second marshal is Sgt. 1st Class Clint L. Hollingsworth. Hollingsworth, a Pocatello native, enlisted in the Army in 1995. He was trained as a human resource specialist at Fort Jackson, South Carolina.
He was deployed to Iraq in 2003, 2005, 2009, 2011 and 2018. He served as an adviser to the Afghan Special Forces during Operation Freedom Sentinel in 2018. He helped form systems that would track Afghan soldiers and built teams to go on combat missions throughout Afghanistan.
Hollingsworth and his wife, Rachel, have two sons currently serving in the Army. Their son Steven is a military intelligence analyst in Korea, and their son Timothy is a bridge crewman in Fort Hood, Texas.
The third marshal is Command Sgt. Maj. Robert Dischinger. He is a Vietnam veteran and served in the Army, the Army Reserve and the Army National Guard.
Dischinger served in the Army Special Forces for 18 years. He retired in 2000 after serving for 33 years. He currently lives in Pocatello with his wife, Barbara.
The fourth marshal is Maj. Grace Jacobson. She served for 16 years in the US Reserves and as an Army Nurse. She served Active Duty in Desert Storm with the Utah National Guard 144th Evacuation Hospital.
Jacobson's husband, Lt. Col. Jon A. Jacobson, also served. He was a paratrooper and served in several countries, including Germany, Korea, Okinawa and Vietnam. He died in 2008.
The Jacobsons have a son and a grandson who have also served in the Army.
The Veterans Day Parade will be livestreamed on Facebook and YouTube.
