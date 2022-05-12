POCATELLO — A local youth spearheaded a successful project to create the first drop box in Pocatello for retired U.S. flags.
The goal was to provide an easy place for people to dispose of torn or worn-out flags, rather than having them get more tattered or end up in a garbage can.
That’s according to drop box project organizer Talon Cook of Pocatello.
The whole project started when the 17-year-old noticed during the pandemic that dozens of torn and tattered U.S. flags were flying at locations around the community and weren’t being replaced, according to his mother, Heidi Cook.
“He was bothered by this so he set out to work with the American Legion Post 23 in Blackfoot and started using his own personal savings account to buy flags from them,” Heidi said.
And he would go around town to retire flags in the manner laid out by U.S. codes for when flags get worn out and tattered.
Fortunately he already had some background for the job.
Talon is a Life Scout from Troop 315, a cadet in the Civil Air Patrol and Senior at Pocatello High School.
So Talon got to work.
“When he sets his mind to to doing a project he won’t stop until it’s finished,” Heidi said.
Talon, who has autism, had been working on his Eagle Scout project since October of last year, Heidi said.
The number of Scout troops in the area has declined from about 78 to 7 in the local area so finding a Scout to provide proper disposal for worn-out flags was difficult.
That’s how he came up with his Eagle Scout project idea, according to Heidi.
He aimed to have the project, which involved several other Scouts and supporters, done by April 30, which is Autism Awareness Month.
And he managed to meet that goal.
The numbers are still being calculated, but about 131 man hours went into the project and 36 people helped out, according to Cook.
The effort also benefitted the Veterans Memorial Building in Pocatello.
It offered a way to help properly dispose of worn flags that otherwise were being left in garbage bags on the building’s doorstep for lack of another place to put them, according to Honor Guard Commander Miguel Dominic at AMVETS.
Talon said the American Flag should be respected and honorably disposed of in accordance with the U.S. Flag Code.
“This is another way to honor all those who have served and are currently serving our great country,” Talon said.
At first Talon was using his own personal funds for the effort, she said.
But ultimately others kicked in for the project to help complete it.
Over $5,300 of the cost in the end was covered by donations from several Southeast Idaho businesses, Heidi said.
These include Chubbuck USPS, Bowers Collision, Sign up Graphics, Pocatello Ready Mix, Kirks Manufacturing, Paul’s Trophies, Gifts & Engraving, Buetts Fence Co., Tickled Pink Custom Decals, Home Depot, Lowe’s, Pro Rentals, Partner Steel and HSCC Troop 315.
Talon raised the remaining $220 needed for odds and ends by doing an ice melt fundraiser with his troop over the winter months, Heidi said.
Heidi adds that anyone who would like to help fund Talon’s continuing cause of replacing worn-out flags in the community can donate to his charity account at ICCU called “Restoring Old Glory.”
The new drop box for worn-out flags is located at 300 N. Johnson Avenue in Pocatello.
“It makes me so happy and proud that it’s finally finished,” Talon said.