POCATELLO — The KFC Foundation donated $10,000 to Valley Mission Food Pantry for their Kentucky Fried Wishes charity.
Kelsey Swafford, restaurant general manager for the KFC on Yellowstone Avenue in Pocatello, explained that Kentucky Fried Wishes is a program where the KFC Foundation donates money to nonprofit organizations.
"Twice a year we nominate a nonprofit organization," she said. "We nominated them, and they were accepted."
Swafford explained that the KFC Foundation was established in 2006. During that time, they have donated $25 million to nonprofit organizations. Kentucky Fried Wishes is one of their newer programs.
"It's based around Colonel Sanders' birthday," she said. "It was what he wanted. To give back to the community."
KFC donated the money to Valley Mission on Sept. 7 at 11:30 a.m. just as volunteers were just arriving. In addition to the money, they also donated free meals to all the volunteers.
Karl Pettit of Valley Mission explained that his organization had applied for the grant. He also explained that all the funds will go toward Valley Mission's shelter project.
"They came with a big cardboard check," he said. "They even brought lunch for my crew, which was awesome."
Pettit revealed that Valley Mission is still raising funds for their project. He hopes to raise about $2.1 million overall. So far, they have raised about $350,000.
"We're slowly chipping away," he said. "We've got several other grants that are in the works."
Despite the slow pace in fundraising, Pettit is still confident that Valley Mission will complete the shelter project by 2023.
"We'll be able to do that," he said. "Hopefully we'll be done by summer or fall of next year. We have other fundraisers coming up."
To donate or get more information about the shelter project, visit valleymission.org.