Valley Mission

Valley Mission volunteers accept a $10,000 check from Kentucky Fried Wishes.

 Kyle Riley/For the Journal

POCATELLO — Kentucky Fried Chicken donated $10,000 to Valley Mission Food Pantry for their Kentucky Fried Wishes charity.

Kelsey Swafford, restaurant general manager for the KFC on Yellowstone Avenue in Pocatello, explained that Kentucky Fried Wishes is a program where KFC donates money to nonprofit organizations.