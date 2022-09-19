POCATELLO — Idaho State University dedicated its new Missing Man Chair on Saturday, right before its first home football game of the season.
The chair is located on a raised platform on the north side of Holt Arena near the President's Deck. It symbolizes all of the prisoners of war and missing in action service members that are still unaccounted for.
Kevin Satterlee, president of ISU, explained that the university chose to place the chair in Holt Arena while they were discussing their plans for renovating the arena.
"As we were planning what these renovations to Holt Arena would look like, we were in conversation with our local veteran's affairs groups and POW*MIA groups and we decided this would be the perfect place for a Missing Person Chair," he said.
Satterlee said that this chair is Idaho's first Missing Man Chair on a college or university campus. He said the chair is a way of showing leadership in honoring veterans.
"This is the first one of these at a college stadium in the State of Idaho," he said. "We could again show Idaho State University's leadership."
ISU is consistently named as one of the most military-friendly universities in the country, according to Satterlee.
"We work hard to make sure our veterans have a friendly place on our campus," he said. "And this is one more chance for us to show that that's important for us."
Satterlee said the chair will serve as a reminder of all the people who have served in the military.
"We take that very seriously," he said. "To me, it will be a reminder of what our service members do for our nation."
The university dedicated the chair for its home-opener football game.
"Twenty minutes before kickoff, we're going to do a short ceremony to dedicate the chair," Satterlee said.
The dedication was held at 12:40 p.m. Sept. 17 with a flag being presented to the POW*MIA Awareness Association. The chair was illuminated by a spotlight while the national anthem played.