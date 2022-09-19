Missing Man Chair

The Missing Man Chair, dedicated to military members missing in action and prisoners of war, is seen at Holt Arena on Sept. 16.

 John Roark/Idaho State University

POCATELLO — Idaho State University dedicated its new Missing Man Chair on Saturday, right before its first home football game of the season.

The chair is located on a raised platform on the north side of Holt Arena near the President's Deck. It symbolizes all of the prisoners of war and missing in action service members that are still unaccounted for.