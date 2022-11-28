POCATELLO — The Civil Air Patrol in Pocatello reflects on its long history of supporting the community and training cadets after their participation in the Veterans Day Parade on Nov. 12.
Col. George Breshears, former wing commander for the state of Idaho, said the Civil Air Patrol was formed in 1941 right before the attack on Pearl Harbor. During the war, their task was to patrol the eastern coastline looking for German U-boats.
“They were a big part of the war effort,” he said. “They sunk a couple of U-boats by dropping bombs out of single engine airplanes. Several Idaho World War II veterans even received the Congressional Gold Medal.”
The Civil Air Patrol in Pocatello was chartered under the Army Air Corps during World War II. Their task was to train pilots at the airfield. Pilots were trained to fly B-17s and B-47s in fighter squadrons.
“Forty thousand pilots were trained for World War II on that airfield,” Breshears said. “That went on for a long time until the end of the war. Then they turned it back over to the city.”
Since the end of the war, the Civil Air Patrol, which is now under the First Air Force as a total force partner, has been charged with three missions. They are emergency services, including homeland security, cadet programs and aerospace education. They also support the Air Force by helping them test pilots and equipment.
“We’ve been doing that for the last 80 years now,” Breshears said.
Lt. Mike Smith, squadron commander for the Pocatello Squadron, said the Civil Air Patrol takes cadets between ages 12 and 21. Once they reach age 21, they have the option to become a senior member.
“The requirements for cadets are not difficult,” he said. “We interview everyone to see if it’s what they’re really interested in.”
In order to become a senior member, Breshears said candidates have to go through an FBI background screening.
“Cadet protection is our No. 1 goal,” he said. “Especially for running a squadron with youth.”
While in the Civil Air Patrol, there are several levels of achievement that cadets go through. They can receive ranks and awards just like in the Air Force. In order to achieve these awards, cadets will have to go through physical and academic requirements.
“Some of the awards can take several years,” said Smith.
The skills that the cadets learn will serve them well if they wish to join the Air Force, which many do.
“No cadet has any obligation to join the military,” he said. “The goal of this program is to generate future leaders in this country.”
Cadets who become officers and enlist in the military can receive advanced promotion (E-3) when they go through basic training.
“They are great for the military because they already know the customs and courtesies and leadership,” he said.
Smith said that many cadets go on to other careers. Some have gone on to work for NASA or even SpaceX.
“We’ve had several cadets that have gone on to be leaders in civilian careers such as radiologists or pediatricians,” he said. “One former Civil Air Patrol cadet was selected to be one of the SpaceX astronauts.”
Currently, the Civil Air Patrol in Pocatello has 15 cadets and 14 seniors. Smith said they have been active in the community.
“We keep busy and support local organizations and businesses,” he said. “We were in the Veterans Day Parade.”
