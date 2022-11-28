Civil Air Patrol

A group of cadets receiving instruction about a B-17 plane.

 Photo courtesy of Mike Smith

POCATELLO — The Civil Air Patrol in Pocatello reflects on its long history of supporting the community and training cadets after their participation in the Veterans Day Parade on Nov. 12.

Col. George Breshears, former wing commander for the state of Idaho, said the Civil Air Patrol was formed in 1941 right before the attack on Pearl Harbor. During the war, their task was to patrol the eastern coastline looking for German U-boats.

