Miguel Dominic

Miguel Dominic pictured during his military service.

 Photo courtesy of Miguel Dominic

POCATELLO — A local veteran is urging people to get out on Saturday and watch Pocatello's first Veterans Day Parade in 80 years.

Miguel Dominic, a Pocatello resident, served in the Army with the 193rd Infantry Brigade. He is one of the veterans set to walk in the parade. He encouraged the community to attend the parade to support veterans.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.