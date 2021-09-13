POCATELLO — Juvenile COVID-19 cases have been on the rise in Southeast Idaho early in the school year, new Southeastern Idaho Public Health data shows.
Data from SIPH shows that between Aug. 1 and Sept. 13 of this year, the district's eight counties confirmed 2,373 new cases of COVID-19, including 414 cases — or 17.4 percent of the total — involving patients under 18 years old. By comparison, there were 1,313 new cases during the same period of 2020, including 163 juveniles — or 12.4 percent of the total.
Nationwide, health officials are concerned about a trend of rising COVID-19 cases among children, based on the emergence of the highly contagious delta variant as the primary variant in the U.S.
Throughout the pandemic, there have been relatively few juveniles within SIPH's territory who have required hospitalization for COVID-19. From July 31, 2020, through July 28, 2021, just 19 juveniles were hospitalized for the coronavirus, according to SIPH.
Among the general population, SIPH reported 865 new COVID-19 cases and a dozen additional deaths for the week of Sept. 7 through Sept. 13. Of those new cases, 499 were in Bannock County, 198 were in Bingham County, 47 were in Caribou County, 45 were in Franklin County, 29, were in Bear Lake County, 27 were in Power County, 11 were in Oneida County and nine were in Butte County. During the week there were also four deaths in Bannock and Bingham counties, two deaths in Caribou County and one death each in Bear Lake and Power counties.
Tracy McCulloch, a spokesperson for the local public health district, said recently that there have also been a lot of cases of respiratory syncytial virus and the flu within the community, which has added to demand for COVID-19 tests as the symptoms are tough to differentiate.
"With the COVID-19 hotline phone calls I'm taking, a lot of parents have been getting their kids tested," McCulloch said. "There are a lot of kids who are sick."
To help families track the spread of the coronavirus in local public schools, Pocatello-Chubbuck School District 25 is once again posting weekly updates of COVID-19 transmission on an online dashboard, accessible from a link at www.sd25.us/Content2/1282.
The dashboard shows the district's top two schools for active cases among students as of last Friday were Century High School and Ellis Elementary School, both of which had 15 active cases. The next update will be made this Friday.
In an online question-and-answer post pertaining to COVID-19, District 25 officials emphasized that notification letters will only be sent to individuals identified as close contacts of a confirmed positive case.
"Additional notifications will only be sent if conditions mandate that an entire class or school is required to quarantine," the district said in the posting.
District officials emphasized cases posted on the same date may have originated at different times, thereby affecting quarantine times.
The school district imposed a requirement for everyone in school buildings to wear a face mask during most of the prior school year to minimize the spread of the coronavirus. Mask wearing is voluntary this school year, but many students who are 12 and older are now vaccinated. The vaccine is not yet available to children 10 and under.
Public health data shows that statewide, 90 percent of new COVID-19 cases between May 15 and Sept. 4 involved people who were not fully vaccinated. Furthermore, 91.6 percent of people who were hospitalized and 88.7 percent of people who died from the coronavirus were not fully vaccinated.
Just half of residents within SIPH's eight-county service area have been fully vaccinated.