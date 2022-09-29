POCATELLO — Portneuf Medical Center recently reached two different milestones in heart care.
The first milestone was reached back in August when the hospital's heart and vascular team reached 100 Watchman procedures completed, according to a press release from the hospital.
The Watchman is a device that is implanted in the heart to help prevent a stroke in patients with Atrial Fibrillation (AFib). The device is secured inside the heart as tissue grows around it, so there is no need for replacement. It was created as an alternative to blood thinners.
The doctor involved in the procedure was cardiac electrophysiologist Dr. J. Lynn Otto. She stated in the press release that the patient was a woman in her mid-60s who was at risk for a blood clot and a stroke.
Dr. Otto said that this is a significant milestone for the team and expressed appreciation for everyone involved. She believes that the procedure is a better treatment option for AFib because the blood thinner medication can be expensive.
AFib is a type of heart arrhythmia, which is an irregular heartbeat. Symptoms can range from fatigue to chest pain. Around 20 percent of strokes are in people who suffer from AFib.
The second milestone was reached earlier this month when the hospital successfully used an Impella 5.5 heart pump during a procedure.
The Impella 5.5 is a temporary heart pump that helps the heart pump blood normally by reducing the workload and oxygen demand on the organ. It can also help a patient recover from a heart attack.
Some patients have weak hearts that require the additional support from the device during a procedure. Dr. Jacob DeLaRosa, the surgeon who performed the procedure, is the first surgeon in Southeast Idaho to successfully operate the technology.
The patient was a 68-year-old man. Dr. DeLaRosa said in the press release that without the Impella 5.5, the man would not have been able to have the surgery.
Dr. DeLaRosa said this is a major milestone for the hospital because it provides a new treatment option for patients.
