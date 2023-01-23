Family Services Alliance

Employees from Enhabit Hospice and volunteers from Family Services Alliance with the home supplies donated to Family Services from Enhabit.

 Kyle Riley/For the Journal

POCATELLO — Enhabit Hospice in Pocatello recently donated $1,500 and household supplies to Family Services Alliance.

Tia Galloway, an registered nurse with Enhabit Hospice, said the company does a community project every year. This year, they had a few different ideas and one of their social workers suggested Family Services Alliance, a local advocacy group for victims of sexual and domestic violence.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.