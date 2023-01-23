POCATELLO — Enhabit Hospice in Pocatello recently donated $1,500 and household supplies to Family Services Alliance.
Tia Galloway, an registered nurse with Enhabit Hospice, said the company does a community project every year. This year, they had a few different ideas and one of their social workers suggested Family Services Alliance, a local advocacy group for victims of sexual and domestic violence.
"Our social worker brought up Family Services Alliance," she said. "We reached out to them, and they talked about how they needed stuff for people to relocate and start a new life."
Galloway said they obtained the grant money through the Enhabit Cares Foundation, which is a fund that employees can donate to for good causes. They reached out to them for a grant and Enhabit Cares donated the $1,500.
"All our employees wanted to match that," she said.
To match the foundation's donation, Galloway said they put together 10 starter home baskets, which are laundry baskets filled with things people would need for a home.
"We have 10 baskets with towels, kitchen supplies and hygiene supplies," she said. "Anything they would need."
Galloway said as Enhabit was discussing what to do for their community project, many employees were excited to donate to Family Services Alliance because they were in need of their services at some point in their lives.
"Some had to use Family Services Alliance at one point," she said. "This project really hit close to home for our employees."
Galloway said it felt good to be able to donate to Family Services Alliance and to see the kind of service they provide.
"It was really cool that we could help them," she said. "It was really cool that we could give back. To really go there and see what they do."
Galloway said she gained a new respect for the people that seek help from Family Services Alliance after visiting.
"They talked a lot about the people they are helping," she said. "They said they are not victims, they're survivors. They're people going through things people don't even know about."
Family Services Alliance is located at 355 South Arthur Avenue in Pocatello. More information about their services can be found at fsalliance.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.