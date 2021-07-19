New cases of COVID-19 in Southeast Idaho have continued a steady rebound, officials with Southeastern Idaho Public Health said Monday.
After recently reaching a low point, district spokeswoman Tracy McCulloch said July 4 gatherings have likely contributed to a recent uptick in transmission of the virus.
Officials reported 82 new confirmed and probable cases for the week of July 13-19. Of the new cases, 43 were in Bannock County. There were also three confirmed deaths during the week, all from Bannock County — a woman in her 70s, a woman in her 50s and a man in his 40s.
The recent report reflects a sharp increase in cases from the prior week, when there were 52 cases.
As of Monday eight people within the district were hospitalized with COVID-19, mostly people who are 50 and older.
"Vaccination rates are low in Southeast Idaho. It's at 43 percent," McCulloch said. "That's really the only way we're going to be able to get this pandemic under control."
McCulloch said some people haven't gotten vaccinated due to conflicts with their work schedules, so the district has made an effort to host clinics after normal work hours. She said other people have said they're waiting to see how the vaccine works with others before getting it themselves.
McCulloch said the increasing prevalence of the highly contagious Delta variant, which also reportedly makes people sicker, could also be a factor in the recent uptick. As of July 17, state data shows there were nine cases of the Delta variant in Idaho, but McCulloch believes that number is significantly under-reported because much of the recent data on DNA sequencing to determine variants is still outstanding.
Though the upward trend is concerning to public health officials, reports of new cases are still significantly lower than at the height of the pandemic: During the week of Nov. 29, 2020, there were 553 new cases within the district.