Similar to our efforts in 2020, P.A.G.E. continues to dig into Pocatello city finances and details of the current FY24 budget planning process. Back in 2020 (shortly after P.A.G.E. formed), people frequently asked “how did you do it? How did you discover the error in the City’s (FY21) budget?” (See 08/01/2020 ISJ article—Watchdog Group Uncovers $4M Error in Pocatello’s Proposed Budget.) The answer? We were simply paying attention. We didn’t discover the exact mistake itself. We couldn’t—we didn’t have the entire set of spreadsheets. Instead, we simply recognized there was an error in the final budget number. It just didn’t make sense in light of all the other pieces we did know.
If you’re paying attention and make the effort to build a solid understanding of how the different pieces of the City budget fit together and relate to one another, you don’t need an accounting degree to know when a number is wonky. It’s basic math—adding, subtracting and an occasional percentage.
It’s a good thing that in 2020, we had an experienced and seasoned councilmember who took a call from a concerned citizen about an “off” number (property tax levy total) that was “just not feasible” in the published budget. He took the time to listen and then looked closely himself. Fortunately, his experience and strong understanding of the City budget allowed him to recognize that the number in question was wrong (he didn’t just blindly trust what he’d been told.) He was able to bring the erroneous number to the Mayor’s attention and convince him there was a mistake. Thanks to concerned citizens, that 2020 mistake was discovered in just enough time (less than 24 hours to spare) to republish the corrected budget twice, as required for the public hearing, and produce an accurate budget that prevented the City from having a large $4M deficit in FY21.
There is no shame in asking questions. Regarding financial questions, we’d much rather be wrong in our questioning than right about errors and be silent. If we had been silent in 2020, it would have been a hard hit to the City and employees. We cared enough about our city and its employees to act.
It is easy to recognize true leaders. True leaders take ownership and admit when they don’t understand something. They take the time to listen and understand concerns. They ask questions and then seek to gain the knowledge necessary to have a working understanding that allows them to answer questions intelligently. In contrast, followers routinely ignore legitimate questions. They hide their ignorance by being dismissive and by deferring to others to provide answers.
As the next election cycle nears. Know your representatives well. Seek true LEADERS to fill elected positions, not followers.
In the meantime, Council . . . we’re still awaiting explanations for those wonky numbers!
Heather Disselkoen
Pocatello for Accountable Government Entities (P.A.G.E.)
