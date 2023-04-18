Meridian Library (copy)
POCATELLO — The annual Rocky Mountain Writers Festival is set to take place this week starting on Thursday, according to a press release from Walrus & Carpenter Books.

The Writers Festival is an annual event that the bookstore has organized since 1991. During the event, writers in the area come together to read each other’s works. Writers of all styles are welcome whether it is prose, poetry or an essay.

