As a student at Idaho State University, I had the opportunity to write and publish a book about the Idaho Museum of Natural History with a few other students in a management class. We spent about three months researching, interviewing, writing and revising in order to get a finished product —titled “Hidden Gems” — that we felt proud of. Although I have yet to see the final book in its physical form I’m very proud of myself and my fellow classmates.
Throughout our work during the semester, we talked repeatedly about collaboration, specifically in regards to how to foster a positive creative environment when there were so many cooks in the kitchen. I think the lessons I learned can be applied to fostering good community growth and involvement.
Here’s my recipe for fostering productive collaboration:
1. Agency: In order for good ideas to happen, people need to be free to think, feel and act in different ways. Seeing someone else’s perspective opens doors to creativity. I find some of the best problem-solving ideas come from creative solutions.
Ever had a boss who was constantly breathing down your back making sure you did everything just-so? They have a variety of different names: micromanagers, control freaks, etc. By trying to make sure everything is done their way in their timeframe, they exhaust coworkers and team members, resulting in lower-quality productivity and a bad environment. Something my professor was sure to do was give small, vague assignments, offer advice and support us when we needed help with a problem. By giving us room to decide how and when things were done (within a reasonable time-frame, of course) he allowed us to grow as writers and to make choices that bettered the book.
2. Trust: You cannot control everything. That’s true when you co-author a book and also true about life. You cannot be a brain surgeon and a professional chef and astronaut and a pointe dancer and the list goes on. When we trust others to do their jobs to the best of their ability, we free ourselves from unnecessary stress and let them foster creativity in their own way. It’s trusting others and respecting their boundaries that allows groups to work together well to create and build extraordinary things.
Doing our best to use the Pixar “brain trust” model, we met as a class for a few minutes to talk about deadlines, group struggles and roadblocks that members needed help addressing. While in this circle, we gave suggestions, argued nicely over deadlines and plot, and decided on things like a title name, a connecting story of the book and overall picture. Then, each group broke into their respective partnerships and got to work. Writing a book is exhausting. With each group in charge of a chapter or so, the workload was divided evenly. No one had the time to write this entire thing beginning to end with correct formatting, research and good prose. By dividing tasks and trusting that others were doing their job to the best of their ability, we created a circle of trust. Ideas could be offered and suggestions made candidly without offending. We knew that we all had the book’s best interests at heart and so each new idea wasn’t a critique on our ability to perform well, but it showed that everyone cared deeply about our project. When some serious personal emergencies came up, I knew that my partners had my back. I couldn’t do the work myself, so I had to trust that they would get it done.
3. Personal accountability: One of the most freeing things I learned when I put trust in my classmates and stopped worrying about how they would use their agency was that when people have a shared goal or a sense of ownership in what they do, they want to do a good job. I only wrote two chapters in our eight-chapter book. The way the other chapters turned out wasn’t the way I would have written them, but they’re still good. When people are allowed to feel responsible for something they can call their own, they take more pride in their work. And when that sense of responsibility is paired with a shared goal, the finished product will always be a masterpiece.
As someone who gets lost in the details of things, I didn’t expect to gain very much respect for my co-authors, most of whom I hardly knew. I’m so glad to say I was proven wrong. My chapters turned out great, because they were mine and my partners’. That was my focus for the semester so I did those to the best of my ability. Just like everyone else wrote theirs. Each group came to deadlines with their research, word count, photos and written prose. Just like I did my best with what I’d been given, so did they. Having a real stake in the matter made us work together better as a team and produce high-quality results.
With trust, agency and personal accountability in mind, I look back at my experience co-authoring a book with fondness. Some people might mistake these lessons for naivety, but I say it’s never too late to learn to trust or to become a team player. In the end, our deadline was met and I couldn’t be more proud of what we accomplished together. That’s what I want to stress the most. When we do things together, we can go much farther than we ever could alone.
Let people make their own decisions. Allow for new ideas to enter shared spaces. Most importantly, trust that others are doing the best with what they were given and the knowledge that they have. Most people aren’t out to sabotage you; they just do things a little differently.
Natalie Hughes is an Idaho State University student and a copy editor at the Idaho State Journal. She can be found at nataliehughes.substack.com.
