hidden gems book cover

Book cover created by collaborative creativity class for "Hidden Gems: Stories of the Idaho Museum of Natural History."

 Image courtesy of Idaho State University

As a student at Idaho State University, I had the opportunity to write and publish a book about the Idaho Museum of Natural History with a few other students in a management class. We spent about three months researching, interviewing, writing and revising in order to get a finished product —titled “Hidden Gems” — that we felt proud of. Although I have yet to see the final book in its physical form I’m very proud of myself and my fellow classmates.

Throughout our work during the semester, we talked repeatedly about collaboration, specifically in regards to how to foster a positive creative environment when there were so many cooks in the kitchen. I think the lessons I learned can be applied to fostering good community growth and involvement.

Natalie Hughes is an Idaho State University student and a copy editor at the Idaho State Journal. She can be found at nataliehughes.substack.com.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.