POCATELLO — Ryan Byers, a Pocatello mountaineer, is holding a book signing event on Wednesday for his new book, "Idaho Twelvers: A Hiking Guide For Idaho's Nine Peaks Over 12,000 Feet," that's sure to be a helpful resource for anyone interested in hiking one of the state's highest peaks.
Byers said he has wanted to write this book for a long time. He wrote it hoping it would be a helpful resource for anyone who wants to climb one of Idaho's mountains.
"It's a hiking book designed for people interested in climbing Idaho mountains," he said. "I made this resource for people who are interested in climbing them but are feeling overwhelmed."
He was inspired to write this book after hiking these mountains for the first time.
"When I first climbed these peaks, I found myself in dangerous terrain," he said. "A lot of my emphasis on writing is explaining what I've done wrong and how to correct it."
He spent about half of a year writing the book. He also had to climb the mountains to take pictures and build elevation profiles.
"I climbed them again and took pictures," he said. "It took 22 days to get them all."
This is the first book he has written, and he says it was both a challenge and a learning experience for him. One particular challenge was getting pictures of the mountains while still recovering from knee surgery.
"I self-published, and that's a whole other beast," he said. "It was just one challenge after another."
Byers said that despite the different challenges that he faced, he enjoyed writing his book. He felt satisfied at watching it come together.
"To see it go from a half-formed idea to a finished project has been something I've really enjoyed," he said.
The book signing will be held at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 22, at Jim Dandy Brewing at 305 E. Lander St.
