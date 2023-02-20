Ryan Byers

Ryan Byers with his new book "Idaho Twelvers: A Hiking Guide For Idaho's Nine Peaks Over 12,000 Feet."

 Photo courtesy of Ryan Byers

POCATELLO — Ryan Byers, a Pocatello mountaineer, is holding a book signing event on Wednesday for his new book, "Idaho Twelvers: A Hiking Guide For Idaho's Nine Peaks Over 12,000 Feet," that's sure to be a helpful resource for anyone interested in hiking one of the state's highest peaks.

Byers said he has wanted to write this book for a long time. He wrote it hoping it would be a helpful resource for anyone who wants to climb one of Idaho's mountains.

