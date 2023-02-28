Sarah Rudolph with her new book, "Ruler" that she just published.
POCATELLO — Sarah Rudolph, a junior at Highland High School, recently published a novel that's sure to interest any fan of the young adult romance genre.
Rudolph's book is titled "Ruler." It follows a young woman named Julia who finds out her grandfather is a ruler of a small kingdom in Europe who wants her to be the heir to the throne.
"When she gets there, she is put into a competition for the throne against another family," she said.
She first got the idea for her book when she was in seventh grade. After taking a journalism class in the summer of 2021, she decided to go back to it.
"I still had the story in my mind," Rudolph said. "I wanted to revamp it, but I didn't know how. Then I took a journalism class and realized I could make it work."
Her favorite part about writing her book was developing the romance between the main characters. She said the two characters started the story as friends but slowly fell in love.
"It was so fun to write," she said. "It really ties everything together."
Rudolph said she plans to have this book be just a standalone novel rather than having it be the start of a larger series.
"If I wanted to make it a series, I could," she said. "But I published this book because I thought it was a once and done deal."
Rudolph said she thinks people of all ages will be able to enjoy her book. She said it may seem like a big book — it's more than 700 pages — but it is a fast read.
"Ruler" is currently available for purchase on Amazon.
Your comment has been submitted.
Reported
There was a problem reporting this.
Log In
The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community
conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited.
Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous,
obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We
may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage
you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters
have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for
their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do
not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.
Sign up today, or manage your subscriptions, to one of our great newsletters:
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.