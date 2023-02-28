Sarah Rudolph

Sarah Rudolph with her new book, "Ruler" that she just published.

 Photo courtesy of Patricia Rudolph

POCATELLO — Sarah Rudolph, a junior at Highland High School, recently published a novel that's sure to interest any fan of the young adult romance genre.

Rudolph's book is titled "Ruler." It follows a young woman named Julia who finds out her grandfather is a ruler of a small kingdom in Europe who wants her to be the heir to the throne.

