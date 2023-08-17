BLACKFOOT — A local woman recently published a book highlighting her experiences battling terminal cancer that topped the bestseller list for memoirs on Amazon.
Elisa Magagna, who goes by the pen name EC Stilson, is the author of the book titled "Ring the Bell." She said the book is about her fight against terminal cancer and all the experiences she's had.
"It's about my fight with terminal cancer," she said. "It's about how just because doctors have told me I'm dying it isn't an excuse to stop living."
Magagna said her book details several experiences she has had since her diagnosis, including skydiving, singing the national anthem at a Gray's game and a trip to Italy. Her trip to Italy was especially special because of how it was funded.
"Some fellow cancer patients chipped in so my family could go to Italy," she said.
Magagna said her book is also about learning to appreciate the time you are given in life.
"Everyone wants to beat cancer," she said. "I've lived longer than expected. It's been a battle to spend every second of more time with my kids."
Magagna said she was inspired to write her experiences so her children could always have memories of her.
"I wanted my kids to have a memory that would help them know how much I love them and to have a part of me even if I can't be there," she said.
Magagna said she also started posting her experiences online to various social media platforms including Facebook and TikTok. Since she started posting, she has gained over 120,000 followers.
"I never expected to reach so many people," she said. "It seems to help these people."
Magagna said her book is currently the top selling book for memoirs on Amazon. She said she felt excited when she found out it was a bestseller and that she never expected it would be.
"I was bawling at the computer," she said. "I was flabbergasted. It was something I thought would be so great for my family, and it's just exploded."
Magagna encouraged everyone to always go to a dermatologist if they have a mole or anything else they believe could be cancerous. She said her cancer came from a mole, but she didn't go to a doctor because she thought it wasn't dangerous.
"I thought the mole on my wrist wasn't a big deal," she said. "If I had gotten it checked sooner my cancer might not have been as bad."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.