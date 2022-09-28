The Future Boys & Girls Club of Portneuf Valley celebrated its grand opening with a ribbon cutting ceremony at Syringa Elementary School on Sep. 27.

Kayla Phillips, director of strategic development, said about 85 people attended the event. So far, the club has 34 kids enrolled.

