POCATELLO — Two local men accused of beating a Pocatello woman and leaving her with a concussion last week have been released from jail after each posted $25,000 bonds this week, court records show.
Robert Clark Sutton, 33, of Pocatello, was charged with felony domestic battery resulting in a traumatic injury and Andre Alexander Ramirez-Perez, 21, also of Pocatello, was charged with felony aggravated battery for an incident last week in which a Pocatello woman was beaten, choked and had her life threatened, according to court records the Idaho State Journal obtained this week.
The Nov. 26 incident began to unfold around 12:40 a.m. when Pocatello police were dispatched to a home on the 300 block of South Grant Avenue after a woman called to report Sutton and Ramirez-Perez had attacked her at a home on the 400 block of East Halliday Street about 50 minutes prior, according to Pocatello police reports.
The woman told police Perez-Ramirez and Robert Sutton had been out drinking before arriving at the Halliday Street residence shortly before midnight on Nov. 26, police said. Once at the residence, the woman told Sutton that she did not want Perez-Ramirez to enter the home and continue drinking with him because he was highly intoxicated and she wanted to go to bed, according to police.
Perez-Ramirez then began banging on the front door of the residence demanding that he be let into the home, at which point Sutton allegedly began beating the woman, police said.
The woman attempted to leave the residence, but Perez-Ramirez entered the home, locked the door behind him and began beating the woman with Sutton, police said.
Sutton and Perez-Ramirez continued to punch and kick the woman as they called her obscene names, police said.
Perez-Ramirez struck the woman approximately 10 times in the head and face area before she fell to the ground and both men started kicking her, police said. While on the ground, Perez-Ramirez put the woman in a choke-hold and told her, “I hope you die,” according to police.
The woman was able to escape the residence and enter her car in the driveway, but Perez-Ramirez exited the home and stood behind her car preventing her from leaving, police said. The woman began honking the horn, causing Perez-Ramirez to come to the driver’s side window to tell her to be quiet so that the police were not contacted, at which point the woman backed out of the driveway and drove to South Grant Avenue and dialed 911, police said.
Police noted the woman already had bruising to her face, a black eye, a swollen upper lip, red marks and swelling of the face when they arrived less than an hour after the attack had occurred.
The woman went to Portneuf Medical Center after meeting with police and was diagnosed with a concussion, police said. Her dentures were also knocked loose from her mouth during the altercation, the woman told police.
Perez-Ramirez was subsequently located around 9:45 a.m. on Nov. 27 at a home on the 500 block of West Carson Street, charged with felony aggravated battery, arrested and booked into the Bannock County Jail in Pocatello.
Sutton appeared at the Pocatello Police Department at 9:40 p.m. on Nov. 27 for an interview in which he denied the woman’s allegations, police said. Sutton had a bruise under his eye and a scratch on his wrist when police interviewed him. He was charged with felony domestic battery, arrested and booked into the Bannock County Jail.
Sutton and Perez-Ramirez appeared in front of 6th District Judge David A. Hooste for separate arraignment hearings on Monday, during which both men had bonds set at $25,000 and no-contact orders were issued between both men and the woman, court records show. Prosecutors had argued for a $50,000 bond for Sutton and a $40,000 bond for Perez-Ramirez, according to court records.
Perez-Ramirez posted his bond on Tuesday and was released from the Bannock County Jail and Sutton was released from jail on Wednesday after posting his bond.
Additionally, the woman who was beaten in this case contacted authorities and attempted to recant her statement about Sutton beating her, which police noted in their reports was something that domestic violence victims often do “out of fear or other mitigating factors regarding the suspects involved.”
Sutton is due back in court on Dec. 6 and Perez-Ramirez is due back in court on Dec. 7 for separate preliminary hearings in which prosecutors will attempt to prove there is enough evidence against them to elevate their cases from the magistrate to district court level for trial.
If convicted of the felony aggravated battery charge, Perez-Ramirez faces up to 15 years in prison and a fine of up $5,000.
If convicted of the felony domestic violence with a traumatic injury charge, Sutton faces up to 10 years in prison and a fine of up to $10,000.