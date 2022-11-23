Dawnetta Barney

Dawnetta Barney

 Photo courtesy of the Bannock County Sheriff's Office

Authorities are searching for a local woman accused of failing to register as a sex offender and then failing to appear in court on the charge, according to police and court records.

Dawnetta M. Barney, 46, was convicted of sexual abuse of a child under the age of 16 in Bonneville County in April 2006, according to the Idaho State Police sex offender registry.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.