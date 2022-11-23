Authorities are searching for a local woman accused of failing to register as a sex offender and then failing to appear in court on the charge, according to police and court records.
Dawnetta M. Barney, 46, was convicted of sexual abuse of a child under the age of 16 in Bonneville County in April 2006, according to the Idaho State Police sex offender registry.
She was charged with failing to register as sex offender following an incident this past summer, court records show.
The incident first began to unfold in July, when the Bannock County Sheriff’s Office learned that Barney listed her address as 1001 North Seventh Avenue in Pocatello, the Southeast Idaho Behavioral Crisis Center, when completing her sex offender registry, deputies said in the police report.
An Idaho State Police official attempted to reach Barney on three of the numbers listed on the registration but all three numbers were disconnected, deputies said.
ISP officials were able to find an Idaho Falls address associated with Barney and local police there attempted to locate her at that address but were unsuccessful, police said.
Authorities were unable to locate Barney and an arrest warrant charging her with failing to register as a sex offender was issued on Aug. 5, court records show.
Barney was ultimately located on Nov. 8 and arrested on the warrant, though exact details of her arrest were not disclosed in the police report.
She was incarcerated at the Bannock County Jail in Pocatello before attending an initial arraignment hearing on Nov. 9. During the arraignment hearing, 6th District Magistrate Judge David Hooste ordered Barney be released from jail on her own recognizance.
Barney was set to appear for a preliminary hearing on Wednesday, but failed to appear for the hearing and a second arrest warrant was issued against her, court records show.
If convicted of failing to register as a sex offender, Barney faces up to 10 years in prison and a fine of up to $5,000.
Barney is considered wanted at this time. Anyone with any information about her whereabouts is encouraged to contact the Bannock County Sheriff’s Office at 208-236-7123.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.