State Rep. James Ruchti provided these answers to questions asked by the Idaho State Journal regarding this past legislative session. Ruchti’s answers were not included in a recent legislative roundup that was printed in the Journal. We apologize for the error.
The questions were:
• What legislation are you most proud of passing and why?
• What legislation are you most disappointed that failed to pass this session and why?
• What will you be working on in the interim for the session next year?
Rep. James Ruchti
Party: Democratic
Hometown: Pocatello
Committees: Agricultural Affairs; Judiciary, Rules and Administration; Revenue & Taxation
Proud of: As difficult as this session was on many levels, there were several moments during the session when I saw people acting courageously — citizens testifying on legislation, legislators defying party pressure, people simply trying to do the right thing. One young woman, in particular, showed more courage than all the others combined. She became known this year by the Legislature and the media as Jane Doe. After allegedly being sexually assaulted by a legislator twice her age, she came before the Legislature and told her story. Her courage to come forward helped stop his cycle of abuse. I am grateful for her bravery and proud that the Legislature listened and did the right thing that day.
Disappointed in: When this session began, we knew then what our constituents needed: solutions to our skyrocketing property taxes, financial aid to address the impacts of the pandemic, efforts to help our students get back to grade level, and business support to get our employers back on track. But after just a few days at the Capitol, it became clear solving these pressing issues was simply not going to be the focus. I am extremely disappointed that the majority party chose to ignore the needs of working Idaho families and instead focused our legislative efforts on stripping power from cities, counties, and, worst of all, voters. Idahoans deserve representatives who will address their needs and pass legislation that aims to better their lives. I hope we can find a way to return to common sense legislation for the common good in the next session.
Plans for interim: I look forward to continuing to meet with constituents, local leaders, and industry professionals so I have a clear understanding of what they need from their Legislature during the 2022 session. One of my priorities will be to spend time researching and learning more about the childcare challenges so many Idaho families face. I know firsthand how difficult it can be to find quality, affordable childcare and I plan on helping to find a solution that will address those needs. I hope to work with other legislators to find a way to bring back the $6 million childcare grant that the Legislature irresponsibly rejected despite childcare providers voicing their need for the funds. I will also continue working on finding a solution that provides real property tax relief to my constituents and Idahoans across the State.