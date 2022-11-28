Biden

President Joe Biden waves as he boards Air Force One on Nov. 21 at Andrews Air Force Base, Md. Biden was traveling to Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point in Havelock, North Carolina, to participate in Thanksgiving festivities with members of the military and their families.

 Patrick Semansky/Associated Press

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden announced last week that his administration will extend a pause on federal student loan payments while the White House fights a legal battle to save his plan to cancel portions of the debt.

“It isn’t fair to ask tens of millions of borrowers eligible for relief to resume their student debt payments while the courts consider the lawsuit,” Biden said in a video posted on Twitter.

