Bannock County Coroner Torey Danner speaks at the candlelight vigil held for suicide awareness month at Lookout Point on Tuesday.  

 Kyle Riley/Idaho State Journal

POCATELLO — A reverence and relative stillness washed over Lookout point this past Tuesday as a candlelight vigil was held to remember and reflect on those who have experienced loss relating to suicide or have struggled personally with suicidal ideation.

Bannock County Coroner Torey Danner, in collaboration with a host of sponsors and supporters that includes Family Services Alliance, the city of Chubbuck, Shoshone Bannock Tribes, KIND Community, and, among others, the Southeastern Idaho Behavioral Crisis Center, has signed an official proclamation to unify as a community and rally behind support of suicide prevention and awareness.

Corey Mangum reflects on suicide prevention month and offers words of wisdom at the podium during a candlelight vigil on Tuesday at Lookout Point 
An audience member holds a candle during the vigil at Lookout Point on Tuesday for suicide awareness month.

