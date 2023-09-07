POCATELLO — A reverence and relative stillness washed over Lookout point this past Tuesday as a candlelight vigil was held to remember and reflect on those who have experienced loss relating to suicide or have struggled personally with suicidal ideation.
Bannock County Coroner Torey Danner, in collaboration with a host of sponsors and supporters that includes Family Services Alliance, the city of Chubbuck, Shoshone Bannock Tribes, KIND Community, and, among others, the Southeastern Idaho Behavioral Crisis Center, has signed an official proclamation to unify as a community and rally behind support of suicide prevention and awareness.
Over 48,000 people die by suicide each year, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Among adolescents and adults aged 10 to 24, it’s the third leading cause of death and the 11th among adults in the United States, the CDC says.
The proclamation detailed many of the CDC's statistics, the joint communities of Bannock county pledging their dedicated efforts to destigmatize mental health issues and come together as a community to lend support during suicide awareness month.
Before the vigil, tables were laden with stickers, colorful bracelets and pins with positive imagery and affirmations about suicide prevention. Stickers with phrases like "going to therapy is cool" and funny expressions like "Sorry I told you about my mental illness. DO YOU STILL THINK I AM HOT?" were available for the public to collect.
On another nearby table sat a set of colorful honor beads. A sticky note was attached near each one, detailing what each color meant. Red being a loss of a spouse or partner, purple the loss of a friend or relative, gold the loss of a parent and green reflecting a personal attempt or struggle. Many other beads showed general support of LGBTQ+ communities, or losses relating to a sibling, child or first responder.
Attendees from every walk of life wore the beads, unifying in solidarity that many in the community have experienced some form of loss relating to suicide.
City councilman Corey Mangum, representing Mayor Brian Blad who was unable attend, spoke before a solemn moment of silence on the importance of being a guiding light in each other's lives.
“As a people we should band together to save as many lives as possible no matter the race, religion, creed or color," Mangum said. "For this candlelight vigil I want you to think of someone who you may have lost, somebody you've been connected to or someone who you know who's lost someone due to the tragedy of suicide. We all have a light that we must bear upon our births, we are given this responsibility to let this light shine. Our lights affect all those who we come in contact with. Some of the people that we meet in our lives need help to clearly see the world around them. Your light helps to shine in the darkness. It drives out the shadows of the lives of the people who we meet."
Mangum continued, “When another's light is dim, allow your light to be a source of light for them. A single light can brighten a room. A group of lights brightens a house but collaboratively we light our cities, our counties, our state and the world. Please use your light to help someone else decide to just stay.... Life is worth fighting for when we light each other's way. Life is worth living when we light each other's candles.”
More events are planned for suicide awareness month. The upcoming Out of the Darkness Walk is being held Saturday, Sept. 9 at the Idaho State University quad. Check-in starts at 8 a.m. and the event starts at 9 a.m.
If you or anyone you know is struggling with suicidal ideation, you can check out the Please Just Stay website or call the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline by dialing 988.
