Nyla Simmons with her collections of bracelets for her business, NY'z Beadz.
POCATELLO — A local 10-year-old girl named Nyla Simmons has found success with her bracelet-making business.
Nyla said she received the beads she uses to make her bracelets as a Christmas gift. She started making bracelets for her business, NY'z Beadz, in January.
"The reason I started doing it was because I thought it looked fun," she said.
Nyla said that when she first started, she would sell her bracelets on Facebook. Now, she sells them at Gate City Coffee, 320 W. Center St. in downtown Pocatello.
"I've probably done close to 50 orders," she said. "People would text my mom, and I would package the orders and send them."
Nyla said her favorite part about making the bracelets is deciding what colors to use and watching them come together.
"I like deciding the colors and making mixtures," she said.
Jennifer Simmons, Nyla's mother, said she has loved watching her daughter grow her business and all the lessons it has taught her.
"She likes accessorizing and feeling cute," she said.
Jennifer said she has also loved watching Nyla work with the owners of Gate City Coffee. She said they have treated her with the same professional respect as the other vendors they have worked with.
"He taught her a lot about the business process," she said. "It's been a really valuable lesson for her. He is amazing with local vendors."
Nyla said she hopes to continue to grow her business. She hopes to someday create an app to sell bracelets on.
"I also want to make necklaces, rings and beaded glasses," she said.
