POCATELLO — On a corner of North Main Street sits a menagerie. It’s not a collection of wild animals, but it is a collection of antiques and clothes and oh so many plants.
Walking into Wysteriasage & The Vintage Menagerie feels almost like a hug. Immediately, your nose is greeted by subtle incense burning nearby. It’s hard for your eyes to focus on any one thing because there’s so much to look at. The huge windows facing Main Street bathe the space in light that seems magical.
Christina Lillie, who owns the shop at 658 N. Main St. in Pocatello, says the store is “fully an extension of myself,” and it’s easy to see that she’s at home in the space.
“This is almost what my house looks like,” she says. “It's — I don't even know — maximalist? Moody maximalism.”
Lillie says opening her shop has been a lifelong dream.
“(My) love for vintage/antiques and plants started at a young age,” she said. “Having a funky, cool and enchanting store was always something I've wanted to do. The opportunity was never really there until I moved to Idaho and my boys were older.”
Years ago, she began selling vintage items as well as jewelry she makes out of a booth at Old Town Mercantile in downtown Pocatello.
“Having booth space for a few years was a great start for me, along with antique and vintage shows or flea markets,” Lillie said. “Managing in a retail setting also gave me, I felt, the needed experience to get my own shop opened.”
It took a while to find the right space for her new store, but eventually she noticed that there was no longer a thrift store in the old car dealership on North Main Street, and she jumped at the opportunity. She was able to open the doors of Wysteriasage & The Vintage Menagerie in June 2022.
Thus far, Lillie says that business is going well.
“It took a few months,” she said. “People were like, 'Oh, this isn't the thrift store.’ ... But I think people are catching on. I get a lot of positive feedback. People like fun and different.”
Lillie picked out the name of the shop a long time ago. Wisteria and sage are plants, which is fitting, and menagerie is a word that perfectly encapsulates her collection.
“(The name) was something that came to me. I'm like, ‘What just feels good?’ And I love wisteria. I love purple,” she said, adding, “It's such an eclectic collection, so I didn't know how else to describe it besides menagerie.”
Lillie says she finds things for her shop all over the place.
“I look locally. We travel a little,” she said. “I have people that have asked me if I want to buy things, too. You know, their grandparents passed away or parents. They don't want it. And so I'll buy things from people or I'll order stuff online.”
What are some of her favorite items in the shop?
“I love kitchen antiques. That's my big thing,” she said. “And I'm a tin collector — the old coffee cans and the spice tins. All of this stuff, in my mind's eye, I can picture people using 70 years ago or something. That's just the part that I love about all of it.”
It’s also interesting to see things come full circle.
“My grandparents still have those,” she said, referring to some of the kitchenware in the shop. “Like, ‘Grandpa, you would not believe what's really popular right now. Remember those dishes Grandma didn't really like?’”
She also sells items that she’s made herself.
“I make jewelry, and I do some photography,” she said. “I've been working on some little bug taxidermy type of things in little shadow boxes. I guess I make little suncatcher prisms out of old chandelier crystals.”
And let’s not forget about the plants.
There’s a large variety of house plants in the shop, ranging from large leafy ones to small succulents. Lillie says that if there’s one thing she could add to the shop it would be to add even more plants.
“It was actually kind of a relief to get some of the plants out of my house and into here,” she said, half joking.
Some of the plants are cuttings from plants she already had, but she says she also spends a decent amount of time scouring local nurseries and garden centers.
All the plants she sells are in unique containers as well.
“That's the other part of dealing with vintage stuff and antiques — some people like it, but they don't have a use for it,” Lillie said. “So I'm trying to find uses. You have to kind of reinvent a use for things to have it live on a little bit longer.”
In the future, she’d like to collaborate with other vendors to start a flea market, and she says she also likes the idea of people using her shop as a place for small meetings.
“I pretty much always seem to have tables. There's enough space,” she said. “… It’s a nice quiet atmosphere.”
Lillie said she’s excited to bring her own flair to the downtown community.
“We have an amazing group of vintage shops all down Main Street, all with their own style and selections,” she said. “I am happy to be part of it.”
Wysteriasage & The Vintage Menagerie is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday. For more information, visit facebook.com/wysteriasagecreations.
