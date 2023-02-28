Wysteriasage & The Vintage Menagerie

Christina Lillie poses for a photo in her downtown Pocatello shop, Wysteriasage & The Vintage Menagerie.

 Danae Lenz/East Idaho Business Journal

POCATELLO — On a corner of North Main Street sits a menagerie. It’s not a collection of wild animals, but it is a collection of antiques and clothes and oh so many plants.

Walking into Wysteriasage & The Vintage Menagerie feels almost like a hug. Immediately, your nose is greeted by subtle incense burning nearby. It’s hard for your eyes to focus on any one thing because there’s so much to look at. The huge windows facing Main Street bathe the space in light that seems magical.

Inside shop

Pictured is a scene from inside Wysteriasage & The Vintage Menagerie, a new shop on North Main Street in Pocatello.
Inside shop 2

Pictured is a scene from inside Wysteriasage & The Vintage Menagerie, a new shop on North Main Street in Pocatello.
Inside shop 3

Pictured is a scene from inside Wysteriasage & The Vintage Menagerie, a new shop on North Main Street in Pocatello.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.