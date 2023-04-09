LEAP

A group of LEAP students with their mentors at the Elevate Leadership Summit.

 Photo courtesy of Jim Steele

POCATELLO — Idaho Farm Bureau Insurance is supporting a program that will help high school students throughout the Pocatello-Chubbuck area to grow their leadership skills and prepare them for their future careers and leadership roles, according to a news release from Idaho Farm Bureau Insurance.

According to the news release, the name of the program is LEAP, which stands for Learn Elevate Achieve Purpose. It is a year-long program that connects high school students to community organizations that get them involved in volunteer work.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.