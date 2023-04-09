POCATELLO — Idaho Farm Bureau Insurance is supporting a program that will help high school students throughout the Pocatello-Chubbuck area to grow their leadership skills and prepare them for their future careers and leadership roles, according to a news release from Idaho Farm Bureau Insurance.
According to the news release, the name of the program is LEAP, which stands for Learn Elevate Achieve Purpose. It is a year-long program that connects high school students to community organizations that get them involved in volunteer work.
The program was started by members of the Leadership Pocatello-Chubbuck board as a mirror for the Elevate Leadership Summit, which is a one-day conference for business professionals throughout Southeast Idaho. The Elevate Leadership Summit is also the fundraiser for the LEAP program.
Kristine McCarthy, president of the Elevate Leadership Summit planning committee, thanked Idaho Farm Bureau, sponsor of the summit, for their support in making the LEAP program possible.
"The LEAP program has been such an incredible experience for so many youths in the area," she said in the news release. "This program could not have started or been sustained without the support of Farm Bureau Mutual Insurance Company of Idaho."
McCarthy said Elevate Leadership Summit plans to continue to support the LEAP program to provide even more opportunities for high school students in the area.
Todd Argall, executive vice president and CEO of Idaho Farm Bureau Insurance, said in the press release that Idaho Farm Bureau is committed to supporting the Elevate Leadership Summit and LEAP program.
"Idaho Farm Bureau Insurance is dedicated to protecting what matters most," he said. "By supporting the Elevate Leadership Summit and LEAP program, we help ensure a local supply of talented workers who can step into tomorrow's leadership roles."
