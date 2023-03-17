About 99 million years ago in Eastern Idaho (give or take roughly a million years), a small herbivorous dinosaur and its children hid underground in a burrow. Being there specifically because of a predator nearby, a hot day, nap time or a combination of the above, we will never know. But thanks to (a point to be argued by the dinosaurs) a sudden flood filling the burrow with sediment or the burrow’s sudden collapse, this little dinosaur family would suddenly be on the road to fossilization. Fast forward to present day and the fragmentary bones of this unfortunate prehistoric family are held in the vertebrate paleontology collections of the Idaho Museum of Natural History in Pocatello. There they rest with their comrades, other fossils of the dinosaur Oryctodromeus cubicularis (more easily referred to as Orycto), as well as other local dinosaur fossils. Here I, and other interested parties, are able to study and see the remains of Idaho’s most commonly found dinosaur.

Recently, I have been privileged to help local elementary school students advocate for a state dinosaur for Idaho. This effort has been spearheaded by Mr. Joel Walton of Ucon Elementary and his enthusiastic fourth graders, as well as Sen. Kevin Cook of Idaho Falls. Currently 14 other states have state dinosaurs among their official state symbols, including our neighbors Utah and Wyoming.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.