Idaho Fish and Game recently received a report of coyotes attacking a dog in the Boise Foothills. Wildlife managers and enforcement staff are monitoring the situation closely. To keep people and their pets safe, Fish and Game is recommending that recreationists with dogs avoid the area for the next few weeks.

Fish and Game staff at the Nampa Regional Office received the report on Friday, March 31 that an individual was hiking with an off-leash dog on the Lower Hulls Gulch trail, above the Red Cliff trail, when their 72-pound dog was reportedly attacked by three coyotes, causing flanking injuries that required veterinary care.

