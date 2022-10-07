We’re lucky to live in eastern Idaho, with access to a handful of really great trout rivers — world-class fisheries that bring anglers to our corner of the state from all over the world.

But, with some exceptions, these trophy trout rivers are best fished from a drift boat. In high summer, when demand for irrigation water is peaking, it’s almost impossible to safely wade rivers like the South Fork or the lower Henry’s Fork, at least to any great degree. Farmers need the water, and these rivers are the lifelines that deliver stored water to agricultural pivots all over the region.

Chris Hunt is a career journalist and the author of five books, the latest of which is “The Little Black Book of Fly Fishing,” which was published this summer and can be found online and in better bookstores.

