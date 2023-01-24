Georgia Milan

Georgia Milan

POCATELLO — Dr. Georgia Milan, medical director of the Pocatello Free Clinic, was awarded the Joy Morrison Award earlier this month.

According to Jolene Barnett-Stephens, who presented the award, in order to be nominated for the Joy Morrison Award, a person has to be involved in acts of service that promote better relations between people of different faiths, social groups or ethnic groups in the Portneuf Valley area. The award is named after a Joy Morrison, who worked at the Idaho State Journal for more than 60 years.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.