POCATELLO — The Haunted Hollow Family Spook Alley is set to open for its fifth season on Thursday.
Alisha Isaacson, who operates Haunted Hollow, started the event to create a more family-friendly Halloween attraction.
"We aim to do a more family-friendly attraction without gore or blood," she said.
Isaacson said she does this with the help of the mom and sister. They work to add a lot of detail to make the experience more fun.
"We always offer snacks and have family passes," she said.
Isaacson's sister owns the Sticks & Scones Food Trolly, and he always comes to help with the snacks.
Isaacson said she started Haunted Hollow so parents with young kids would have a fun place to take them during Halloween.
"My kids were young and there just wasn't a place that you could take little kids," she said. "Haunted houses seemed a little much and we wanted to find a way they could enjoy it."
Isaacson said her favorite part of operating Haunted Hollow is interacting with the families who visit and seeing the excitement of the children.
"The kids make it really fun," she said. "They're always excited and happy. Sometimes the parents get more scared than the little kids."
This year, Isaacson said they will also be holding a Nightmare on Elm Street Halloween Festival and Street Dance on the Saturday before Halloween. It will include vendors, games and music.
"This is our first year doing it," she said. "We're excited to see how it turns out."
All the Spook Alley and and Nightmare on Elm Street will take place at Soulscape Yoga Studio, 201 Jefferson Ave., which Isaacson owns. Spook Alleys will be held Oct. 20 through Oct. 22, then Oct. 26 through Oct. 29 and Oct. 31.
