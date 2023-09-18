High School Sports
Girls Soccer
Tuesday Sept 19th
Marsh Valley at Aberdeen 4 p.m.
Pocatello at Preston 4 p.m.
American Falls at Malad 5 p.m.
Highland at Rigby 7 p.m.
Wednesday Sept 20th
Blackfoot at Skyline 4 p.m.
Preston at Bonneville 4 p.m.
Century at Hillcrest 4 p.m. at Idaho Falls Soccer Complex
Thursday Sept 21st
American Falls at Marsh Valley 4 p.m.
Aberdeen at Snake River 4 p.m.
Friday Sept 22nd
Pocatello at Madison 1 p.m.
Preston at Rigby 4 p.m.
Saturday Sept 23rd
Aberdeen at Buhl 1 p.m.
American Falls at Buhl 11 a.m.
Century at Skyline 11 a.m.
Marsh Valley at Teton 11 a.m.
Madison at Highland 7 p.m.
Boys Soccer
Tuesday Sept 19th
Shelley at Blackfoot 4 p.m.
Marsh Valley at Aberdeen 6 p.m
Rigby at Highland 7:30 p.m.
Wednesday Sept 20th
Hillcrest at Century 4 p.m.
Bonneville at Preston 4 p.m
Thursday Sept 21st
Madison at Pocatello 4 p.m at Lookout Field
Skyline at Blackfoot 4 p.m
Aberdeen at Snake River 6 p.m.
American Falls at Marsh Valley 7 p.m.
Saturday Sept 23rd
Highland at Madison 11 a.m.
Century at Skyline 11 a.m.
Filer at American Falls 1 p.m.
Marsh Valley at Teton 1 p.m.
Volleyball
Tuesday Sept 19th
Preston at Blackfoot 4 p.m.
Sugar - Salem at Marsh Valley 6:30 p.m.
Skyline at Blackfoot 7p.m.
Century at Pocatello 7 p.m.
Wednesday Sept 20th
Oakley at North Gem 5 p.m.
Teton at Snake River 6:30 p.m.
Soda Springs at Aberdeen 7 p.m.
West Side at Bear Lake 7p.m.
Madison at Highland 7 p.m.
Thursday Sept 21st
Mackay at Sho -Ban 4 p.m.
Sugar -Salem at Preston 4:30 p.m.
Carey at Sho- Ban 5:30 p.m.
Pocatello at Hillcrest 6 p.m.
Clark County at North Gem 6 p.m.
Grace Lutheran at Rockland 6 p.m.
Blackfoot at Shelley 6:30 p.m.
Bear Lake at Aberdeen 7p.m.
Murtaugh at Grace 7 p.m.
Pocatello at Skyline 7 p.m.
Malad at Soda Springs 7 p.m.
West Side at West Jefferson 7 p.m
Rigby at Preston 7:30 p.m.
Friday Sept 22nd
Highland at Rocky Mountain Invite 3 p.m. at Rocky Mountain High School
Saturday Sept 23rd
Highland at Rocky Mountain Invite 8 a.m. at Rocky Mountain High School
American Falls at Shelly 11 a.m. at South Fremont High School
Leadore at North Gem 11:30 a, at Watersprings
American Falls at South Fremont 12p.m.
North Gem at Watersprings 1 p.m.
Grace Luthern at Mackay 2 p.m.
Clark County at Rockland 2 p.m.
Sho - Ban at Grace Lutheran 3:30 p.m. at Mackay
Sho-Ban at Mackay 5 p.m.
Taylor's Crossing at Rockland 5 p.m.
Golf
Wednesday Sept 20th
Highland Coed 9 a.m. at Sand Creek Golf Course in Idaho Falls
Pocatello Boys-Girls 10 a.m. at Sand Creek Golf Course in Idaho Falls
Century Boys-Girls 10 a.m. at Sand Creek Golf Course in Idaho Falls
Thursday Sept 21st
Highland Coed vs Multiple Opponents 12:30 p.m. at Riverside Golf Course
Cross Country
Thursday Sept 21st
Pocatello Boys- Girls at Rexburg classico 3:10 p.m. at Rexburg Municipal Golf Course
Highland Boys- Girls at Rexburg classico TBA at Rexburg Municipal Golf Course
Friday Sept 22nd
Century Boys- Girls at Bob Firman Invitational TBA at Eagle Island State Park
Highland Boys- Girls at Bob Firman Invitational TBA at Eagle Island State Park
Saturday Sept 23rd
Century Boys- Girls at Bob Firman Invitational TBA at Eagle Island State Park
Highland Boys- Girls at Bob Firman Invitational TBA at Eagle Island State Park
Football
Friday Sept 22nd
Richfield at North Gem 4p.m.
Watersprings at Rockland 4p.m.
Teton at American Falls 7p.m.
Sho-Ban at Challis 7p.m.
Meridian at Highland 7p.m.
Sugar- Salem at Marsh Valley 7p.m.
Hillcrest at Pocatello 7p.m. Lookout Field
Madison at Preston 7p.m.
Malad at Soda Springs 7p.m.
Snake River at South Fremont 7p.m.
Bear Lake at West Side 7p.m.
Blackfoot at Rigby 7p.m.
Band
Saturday Sept 23rd
Pocatello Marching Band Competition TBA at Highland
Highland Marching Band Competition 12 p.m. at Highland
Idaho State University
Women's Soccer
Thursday Sept 21st
Eastern Washington at Idaho State 1 p.m. at Davis Field
Volleyball
Thursday Sept 21st
Portland State at Idaho State 6 p.m. at Reed Gym
Cross Country
Friday Sept 22nd
Men's Cross Country at ISU Bengal Invitational Pocatello Idaho TBA
Women's Cross Country at ISU Bengal Invitational Pocatello Idaho TBA
Football
Saturday Sept 23rd
Northern Colorado at Idaho State 4 p.m.
