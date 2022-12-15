Graham Creek Canyon at City of Rocks National Reserve

The National Park Service has acquired approximately 105 acres of land adjacent to the boundary of City of Rocks National Reserve known as the Graham Creek Canyon property. It features impressive granite outcrops, such as Train Rock, beautiful aspen groves, portions of Graham Creek, and overwintering locations for moose. 

 Photo courtesy of Savana Jones/City of Rocks National Reserve

ALMO, Idaho — The National Park Service recently announced the acquisition of approximately 105 acres of land adjacent to the City of Rocks National Reserve, known as the Graham Creek Canyon property.

The property consists of approximately 100 acres in Graham Canyon that features impressive granite outcrops such as Train Rock, beautiful aspen groves, Graham Creek and overwintering locations for moose.

