The outside of the new Red Rabbit Grill location in Pocatello.
The Liege Belgian Waffle, one of the menu items at the Red Rabbit Grill.
POCATELLO — The Red Rabbit Grill, a popular restaurant in Rexburg, will soon open another location in the Gate City.
Jacob Muller, managing partner of the restaurant, explained that the Red Rabbit Grill was originally founded in Delta, Utah, in 2017. The following year, it was brought to Rexburg.
"We've been there ever since," he said.
Muller said that as the grill became more popular, they knew they wanted to expand somewhere else.
"We kept seeing that people liked what we were doing," he said. "We wanted to expand and bring it to Pocatello."
The Red Rabbit Grill is known mostly for its sandwiches and burgers. Sandwich options include a honey crisp chicken sandwich and a garlic parmesan sandwich. Burgers include a bacon cheeseburger.
"We also have hand-cut steaks," he said. "Rib-eye and sirloin."
The menu also features salads and wraps. Breakfast items include Belgian waffles that are made from scratch.
"Our menu is pretty diversified," said Muller. "There's always something for someone."
There are also four different types of fries. Muller said there are spicy waffle, crinkle cut sweet potato, sidewinders and Rosemary skinny.
"The spicy waffle are the newest," he said. "They've really taken off. People really like them."
Muller said that what he likes best about the Red Rabbit Grill is the freedom that comes with creating the menu items.
"We like to have our cooks make up new menu items," he said. "We have customers try those, and if they like them, we put them on the menu."
Muller hopes the Red Rabbit Grill will be ready to open in the middle of October. It will be located at 1200 Yellowstone Avenue at the former Bamboo Garden location.
"We're working on setting up dining room right now," he said.
More information about the Red Rabbit Grill can be found on Facebook at facebook.com/RedRabbitGrillRexburg.
