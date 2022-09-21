Red Rabbit Grill

The outside of the new Red Rabbit Grill location in Pocatello.

 Photo courtesy of Jacob Muller

POCATELLO — The Red Rabbit Grill, a popular restaurant in Rexburg, will soon open another location in the Gate City.

Jacob Muller, managing partner of the restaurant, explained that the Red Rabbit Grill was originally founded in Delta, Utah, in 2017. The following year, it was brought to Rexburg.

Nutella Liege Belgian Waffle

The Liege Belgian Waffle, one of the menu items at the Red Rabbit Grill.