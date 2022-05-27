POCATELLO — Nick Garcia’s Tex-Mex restaurant, Senor Garcia’s Puerto Vallarta, has been open for less than two weeks at its new location inside the former Perkins Restaurant & Bakery but he’s already making a positive impact in the community.
Garcia had noticed a young woman outside the business at 1600 Pocatello Creek Road flying a cardboard sign asking for money but instead of shooing the woman away from the eatery he first brought her a breakfast plate. A few days later she was there again a few hours later and he served her a plate of lunch. The third time he saw her, he offered up a position for her to work inside the restaurant.
“I told her instead of panhandling, come work for me I’ll give you a job,” Garcia said. “She said she has been working through some issues with social security, but I told her I am willing to work around the income limits so that she can continue to receive her benefits.”
As the Idaho State Journal was leaving Garcia’s, the young woman was walking to the corner of the intersection with her cardboard sign in hand. She says she can only earn $80 per week while receiving social security benefits and she’s expected to let Garcia know by the beginning of next week if she can accept the position.
Garcia is hopeful to be able to give the woman at least a few hours every week to help supplement her income. He said he has personal knowledge of what it’s like when a person has medical issues that prevent them from working full-time.
“I used to have a son that had medical problems and that’s one of the main reasons why I opened my own business. It was hard for him to get hired because of his medical issues. He was one of my cooks up until the day that he passed away,” he said, fighting back tears. “His name was Mark Anthony Garcia and he died in 2015 a week before his 24th birthday.”
Garcia has always had a philanthropic approach to his work.
At his previous location, Garcia earned a loyal following of customers, and his restaurant became known for its civic involvement. Garcia started a tradition of preparing free Thanksgiving dinners for the community. During the COVID-19 pandemic, he continued making free Thanksgiving dinners, but he donated them to the Salvation Army to distribute to people in need.
It’s apparent that what goes around comes around for Garcia. He says the community’s response to his breakfast menu has been incredible. With such a kind genuine attitude, it’s no surprise folks have flocked to the restaurant.
"We've just been killing it man," he said.
Authentic homemade recipes handed down by generations might also have something to do with his success. Though he offers a traditional American breakfast of pancakes or French toast with eggs, and your choice of sausage, bacon or chorizo, he said 90 percent of his breakfast sales have been the Tex-Mex menu items.
The most popular options have been the huevos rancheros — eggs however you want them topped with a very mild tia lupes sauce that has chunks of bacon and onion — the chicharron — a scramble with pork rinds. eggs, cilantro, tomato and onion — and the chilaquiles — which features quartered corn tortillas that are lightly fried, simmered in his signature Garcia’s hot sauce, and topped with eggs however you want them. Skillets with spicy brown potatoes, cheese, eggs, bell pepper, onion, and your choice of chorizo, sausage, bacon or all three meats has been a crowd-pleaser as well, he added.
Breakfast is available Monday through Friday from 7 to 11 a.m. and from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.
“One thing that I have really enjoyed is that when we portion it out it’s just like our lunch and dinners, people are taking home quite a bit of food after eating,” Garcia said. “People are loving our big portions. Just like Texas, we do everything big and our breakfast is just the same.”
Garcia is cooking breakfast right now but is in the process of hiring a few more workers. He told a group of guests on Friday that he’ll soon hire a server and a breakfast cook from Uncle Jim’s, which announced last week it was closing in on May 31 after the owner said he was retiring.
Success hasn’t always come easy for Garcia. He arrived in Southeast Idaho in 1986 when his father took him and his six younger siblings out of a Texas border town ripe with drugs, gangs and violence.
“We were starting to go the wrong direction and he said he was bringing us with him to come work harvest but when we got here he said, ‘Guess what, we’re staying,’” Garcia said. “I was like, uh, no we’re not but I was under 18 so he told me I was staying. Looking back, it was the best move that my dad could have done. All of my brothers and sisters are alive and we’re not in prison.”
Garcia served as a police officer for 15 years until he had a serious accident while with the Fort Hall Police Department in 2007. The surgery required getting 16 screws and a plate in his back, and he was physically unable to continue working in law enforcement.
He opened a taco cart in 2008 and found his niche serving $1 tacos to crowds looking for a late night bite after a night out at the local bars.
Garcia then enrolled in the culinary arts program at Idaho State University and earned a certificate to be a chef. He opened Senor Garcia’s in Inkom in 2012, closing the restaurant a year later. Next, he moved into the restaurant space at Ramada Inn in Pocatello, where he also remained for just a year before Puerto Vallarta became available.
He said he’s looking forward to converting the former Perkins pie display area into a bar and is hopeful to have his liquor as well as beer and wine licenses by year’s end. He is loving the new location, which is in a high traffic area with the nearby interstate, hotels and Highland High School.
“It’s a prime location for sure,” he said. “We are getting a little bit of everybody. I spend a lot of time in the kitchen but I also spend time in the front of the house and I’ve been looking out the window and have noticed a ton of out-of-state license plates.”
What keeps Garcia’s busy day in and day out is the high quality service, he said.
“I spend a lot of time interacting with the guests,” he said. “I love constructive criticism. I don’t really have customers, I have friends. We have a great loyal following. They enjoy the service that our staff provides and being able to see the face behind the food is important.”
Nonetheless, he’s grateful.
“We’ve been blessed,” he said. “That guy upstairs still cares for us for sure.”
Senor Garcia’s Puerto Vallarta is open from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Friday and Saturday and 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Sunday. You can keep track of its announcements on Facebook, facebook.com/puertovallartapocatello.