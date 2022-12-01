Far Out Fudge in Pocatello offers sweet treats with the perfect balance of richness and flavor in every square. Send your tastebuds on a vacation with flavors like coconut cream pie, caramel peanut, chocolate raspberry, orange cream, and many more fun creations. The atmosphere inside Jeremy Breen’s fudge shop lives up to its name with tie-dye tapestries hung on the walls, lava lamps, and an overall groovy aesthetic that provides a fun sweet-treat stop for the family.
Although running a business amidst a family and a full-time job has proven difficult for Breen, his passion for cooking and baking didn’t stop him from opening his business.
“I like cooking. I went to culinary school for a little bit, and I really enjoyed it. I work another full-time job, so it's really hard with the kids and the family. Then, I started playing around with fudge. I've always wanted to open a store, but I've been scared to because it's a big commitment. But, I feel like there's not really much for fudge in town, so I went for it,” Breen said.
The idea for Far Out Fudge has been in Breen’s mind for nearly a decade, and he toyed with the idea by participating in local events where he sold fudge and other sweets.
“I've wanted to do something like this for roughly 10 years,” Breen said. “I've just dipped my toes in the water with the little events in town and stuff, but this is the first time I've actually gone at it. I told my wife, ‘I can either do it now or it’s never gonna happen.’”
Breen shared what inspired him to open a fudge store.
“I want to step away from my current job and do something I enjoy. I really do enjoy making this stuff and sharing it with people. It's great to make something new. For example, I made this dark chocolate cranberry (fudge). I cut it up and took it over to the ladies in the hair salon next door to get some instant feedback, and they were like, ‘Oh, this is really good.’ It's fun to come up with something I like and then share it with others so they can enjoy it too.”
Breen shared his ambitions for his company and a story where he and his wife participated in a fundraiser.
“I want to try to do fun things in the community and stuff. One year we donated some dinners to a school. We found out that there were a lot of kids that go throughout the holidays that don't have a lot, and I really enjoyed (donating). We kind of went above and beyond: We got meals for (kids), like mac and cheese, rice, candy canes, hot chocolate, and a bunch of different stuff. I would like to do more of that, I enjoyed it.”
The grand opening for Far Out Fudge will be on Dec. 3 from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., featuring a children's coloring contest.
“I’ll print a bunch of (coloring pages) out, and then kids can color them, and then they can turn it in. I'll have the public vote on it and then whoever wins gets a free square of fudge,” Breen said.
Far Out Fudge is located at 928 N. Main St. and is open from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Thursday and Friday, and 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday. For more information, contact Jeremy Breen at faroutfudge@gmail.com, or visit their Facebook page @FarOutFudge1, or their Instagram @far_out_fudge.
