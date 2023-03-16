9/8/1933-3/7/2023
Madge Marie Harwell, 89, passed away Tuesday, March 7, 2023 at her home in Blackfoot.Madge was born September 8, 1933 in American Falls, Idaho, the daughter of Elden and Dolores Kidd Willey.
Madge grew up on her parents' farm in Sterling, Idaho with her two brothers and four sisters. She always preferred to be outside working rather than inside. She attended schools in Aberdeen, where she was active in basketball, graduating from Aberdeen High School in 1951. She lived most of her life in Idaho, but also lived in Kansas, Tennessee, Ohio and Florida.
On February 23,1952, Madge married Roy Edward Thomas in Wichita, Kansas. The couple had seven children. She acquired 6 more children when she married Stanley Harwell on March 28, 2001.
She was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She enjoyed crocheting, genealogy, board games and watching the Jazz play basketball on TV. She also enjoyed country music and dancing. She always kept busy in the apple orchard, and in her house and yard.
Madge is survived by her husband, Stan Harwell of Blackfoot; her children, Bruce (Mari Ellen) Thomas, Brian (Janis) Thomas, Mark Thomas, Sherrie (John) England, Lome Thomas, Shawn Thomas and Cary Thomas; siblings, Milton Willey, Joyce Olsen and Rosalie Bauer; 15 grandchildren, 28 great grandchildren and 13 great great grandchildren and also 6 step-children and numerous step-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; siblings, Marjorie, Henry Willey and Roxie Chapman; grandson Joe Thomas and great granddaughter Mae Olivia Thomas.Mom, we will always carry your memory in our hearts!
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, March 11, 2023 at the Blackfoot South Stake Center, 900 Riverton Rd., under direction of the Hawker Funeral Home. The family will greet friends one hour prior to the service at the church. Interment will follow in the Aberdeen Cemetery.
