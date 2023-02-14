POCATELLO — One local tattoo enthusiast is currently ranked within the top three of her group for Inked Magazine’s 2023 cover girl competition, and if she remains in the top 20 by Thursday she’ll be one step closer to the chance of becoming Inked Mag’s next winner.
Pocatello native Leslie Miller, 27, is competing against thousands of other women across the United States and abroad in the competition that will announce the final winner in April.
In addition to becoming the magazine’s next cover girl, the winner will receive an exclusive photoshoot with a celebrity photographer, receive a two-day tattoo session with tattoo artist Ryan Ashley and win $25,000.
Miller, who explained she received her first tattoo at the age of 15 and has always loved the aspect of carrying art around on your body, decided to enter the competition after seeing submissions open online.
“I saw some ads for it and I was thinking, ‘You know what? That sounds kind of cool, and it would get me out of my comfort zone’,” Miller said. “All I do in my free time is watch Ink Master so it just made me think, ‘Let’s join the family.’”
Though Miller is not a professional tattooist or tattoo artist, she has been an avid lover of art since she was young and taught herself how to tattoo using YouTube tutorials and starter kits. She says though she’s not a pro, she’s received positive commentary from those who have seen the tattoos she’s done on herself, with several making requests for her work.
As for her personal tattoos, some have deeper meaning — such as an arrowhead that is a tribute to her father, and a chrysanthemum in honor of her great-grandmother — while others are fun creations designed for the simple joy of it. Some of these include a little witch hanging upside down on her broomstick, a cherub wielding a machine gun, and the ghost forms of Adam and Barbara from Tim Burton’s 1988 movie “Beetlejuice”.
“I love tattoos,” she said. “I used to get into little arguments with my grandma about it because she thought it was gonna ruin your body, you know? And I told her … ‘You buy paintings to hang in your house.’ And it’s just kind of the same thing where we find some art that we love and we just want to carry that with us everywhere we go.”
Should Miller win first place, she explained she’d be thrilled to work with Ryan Ashley and learn more about the art of tattooing. The $25,000 the winner receives would help her purchase a new house and help her support her two sons and mother, and she would donate some of it to nonprofits that have helped her family over the years.
“I would give back to my mom just because she’s been raising me and my little brother by herself her whole life,” she said. “And then there’s a few nonprofits like Aid for Friends, the Idaho Food Bank and The Haven in Idaho Falls where all three of those are really personal to me. … I just want to be able to help them out like they helped me.”
With the first round’s deadline approaching on the evening of Thursday, Feb. 16, those interested in voting for Miller can visit cover.inkedmag.com/2023/leslie-miller to help her advance to the top 15.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.