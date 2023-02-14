Leslie Miller

Leslie Miller is competing to become Inked Magazine's next cover girl.

 Photo by Kali Giesbrecht

POCATELLO — One local tattoo enthusiast is currently ranked within the top three of her group for Inked Magazine’s 2023 cover girl competition, and if she remains in the top 20 by Thursday she’ll be one step closer to the chance of becoming Inked Mag’s next winner.

Pocatello native Leslie Miller, 27, is competing against thousands of other women across the United States and abroad in the competition that will announce the final winner in April.

