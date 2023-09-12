POCATELLO — The beloved food truck Thanks-A-Brunch is saying goodbye to the Gate City community that has lovingly supported the delectable brunch spot in Pocatello for years.
Conceptualized in 2017, the idea to open the popular food truck formed after a discussion among friends about where they wanted to eat breakfast the next morning that had offerings for everyone in the group, including one friend that was vegetarian. The group joked with the idea of starting a food truck, because for them, breakfast was their favorite meal of the day. From that first spark they started to develop a plan and Thanks-A-Brunch began to take shape.
With owners Haiden Siepert and Nate Slagowski at the helm, the truck found its first regulars at The Tasting Room in Historic Downtown Pocatello in July 2017 and eventually found a reliable space working weekends at Jim Dandy Brewing. Success found them again when they began providing food for the Portneuf Valley Farmer’s Market, with Thanks-A-Brunch surging in popularity and demand remaining strong from that point on.
Word travelled quickly and the truck began to cater for events, traversing to new locations as the demand climbed higher and higher — a rarity considering that food trucks in Idaho still hadn’t hit their stride compared to larger cities.
Through consistency surrounding reliable locations and venues, residents from Pocatello and Chubbuck were hooked on Thanks-A-Brunch. The accolades started pouring in, with the local favorite winning the Idaho State Journal's Readers' Choice Awards food truck category from 2019 through 2022.
The recognition during the Readers' Choice Awards continued for Thanks-A-Brunch, which won best fries four years in a row, best catering for two consecutive years, best dessert in 2022, best burger in 2023, best chef in 2022, and best lunch spot in 2021 and 2022. In a short amount of time, the quaint breakfast truck had an enormous impact on not only brunch enthusiasts but foodies and casual customers as well.
Those prize winning criss-cut fries topped with scrambled eggs, sizzling bacon, piquant salsa, fresh avocado, pickled onion, a scattering of cilantro and doused with their signature cheese sauce will unfortunately become a distant memory for all that enjoyed indulging in the delicious brunch offering.
The barons of breakfast will be heading to Gilbert, Arizona, and moving into a brick-and-motor storefront with the same Thanks-A-Brunch namesake. The breakfast spot will retain their menu, continuing their focus on brunch style food and similar offerings.
“We probably have close to 100-250 regulars a week that come to the window,” Siepert said. “We know who they are. We love (them) ordering. We joke with them. We've become part of their family and they have become part of our family. You never know if you're going to get that back with all (the customers). You go to a bigger city and there's more people. There's probably going to be the occasional regular, but I don't know if you can ever match that again and that part is bittersweet.”
Siepert continued, “It's exciting to move forward but it's also terrifying to leave those amazing customers behind. That will be the biggest issue, (the places) we park at and the locations that we've grown into. The farmers market and Jim Dandy are something that we will never recreate in a brick-and-mortar. We're not a brewery in Arizona, and the farmers market brings in the best people. Jim dandy has been where we have developed our Sunday brunch crowd that we've had for the last five years.”
For those wishing to enjoy Thanks-A-Brunch one last time their final outing at the farmers market is the Sept. 23, followed by their final brunch at Jim Dandy Brewing on the Sept. 24. In parting, Siepert espoused thanks to the food truck community and is hopeful that the community can lift each other up and make room for anyone interested in following their food truck dreams.
“The Pocatello food truck world continues to grow and it continues to have great success in such a small town,” Siepert said. “I think it's really important we've always tried to get along with the other food trucks and get to know them and cheer everyone on at every event and I think it's important for it to stay that way."
She continued, "Pocatello is very friendly and it's very easy to grow in Pocatello. There are fun things for every food truck to be able to do. Hopefully (the food trucks) can continue down that path where there really isn't any true competition but just helping each other get better.”
