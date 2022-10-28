Katie Hickok was struck by the abundance of apricot trees overloaded with fruit nobody seemed to be picking upon arriving in the Pocatello area in July.
Throughout the past two months, Hickok, a new University of Idaho Extension Bannock County educator, has returned to many of those properties, leaving door hangers promoting a program she’s started to make use of fruit that would otherwise go to waste.
Hickok and her Extension colleagues have gathered more than 200 pounds of fruit to donate to the local Valley Mission Food Pantry through her gleaning project.
It’s one of many programs Hickok, who works in the family and consumer sciences area and is an administrator for Eat Smart Idaho, is offering to promote nutrition, food security, food safety and gardening in Bannock County.
Hickok hopes to recruit local high school students or pantry volunteers to help grow the gleaning program next fall.
“I love rescuing fruits and vegetables,” Hickok said. “When I lived in California, I found abandoned orchards with my friends and we would harvest them and make cider or jams.”
Hickok is collaborating with Siew Guan Lee, UI Extension educator, Twin Falls County, on a virtual cooking club for youth called Kids in the Kitchen. Lee joined the program during the COVID-19 pandemic, partnering with University of Georgia Extension educators, who had an existing program, to plan menus and lessons. About 20 children from Idaho and surrounding states log on to cook dinner for their families while Lee and Hickok demonstrate and answer their questions. Participants receive the recipe and ingredient list a week in advance. The season’s final Kids in the Kitchen lesson is scheduled for Dec. 1.
Eating healthy needn’t be a challenge. From 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. Nov. 1 at the Bannock County Extension Office, 10560 N. Fairgrounds Road, Building A, Hickok will offer a course in updating traditional recipes to include more vegetables and other healthy alternatives. The fee to participate is $5, which includes a tasting.
From 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Nov. 7 at the Bannock County Extension Office, Hickok will help parents convince picky-eater children to expand their palates.
“If they don’t want to be a short-order cook for their kids, caregivers can take this class and learn what is normal behavior. They will learn how to incorporate other food groups in a comfortable way for their kids,” Hickok said.
To help new mothers safely introduce solids to their infants, Hickok is offering a baby-led weaning class in collaboration with Pocatello-based Portneuf Medical Center (PMC). PMC will offer CPR certification training as the first part of the course on Nov. 1. On Nov. 8 starting at 1 a.m., Hickok will teach new parents how to skip feeding their babies purees and move straight to solid foods.
“The baby gets to choose what to eat,” Hickok said. “They get to hold it and feed themselves rather than being spoon-fed. It gets messy, but this approach has many benefits, specifically promoting curiosity about food!”
Hickok has many programs in the works with Extension and Eat Smart Idaho. She plans to introduce a school garden with schools on the Fort Hall Reservation. She’s also hoping to collaborate with a local home for youth called Bannock House, and the juvenile justice system about offering their youth regular nutrition classes.
“There are very few places in their life where young people learn about nutrition,” Hickok said. “I am excited to be a part of Eat Smart Idaho. I think planting the seed of nutrition information might stick with them long-term.”
Hickok grew up near Sacramento, California. She moved to Santa Cruz, California, after high school and completed a culinary arts program. She holds a bachelor’s degree in nutrition and food science and a master’s degree in nutrition education, both from Chico State University in Chico, California. She worked as a dietitian serving low-income residents in hospitals and clinics.
She has experience as a professional sourdough bread baker and has trained in baking sourdough in France, Kentucky, Washington, and New York City.
To register for one of Hickok’s classes or to learn more about UI Extension programs in Bannock County, call 208-236-7310.
