POCATELLO — A gas station isn’t usually the first place you think of when you hear the words “quality customer service.” It is a liminal space, a dash-in-and-dash-out location most don’t care to linger in or think much of after snagging that Coke and a bag of Fritos for the drive home.
Enter Country Corner. Sitting along Bannock Highway, the gas station recognizable by its little tower on the side isn’t quite your average run-of-the-mill station, and those who go in might find themselves perusing its contents, admiring its décor and staying to enjoy its events long after they’ve stepped through the doors.
For starters, it has a wine tasting room inside that tower-like structure where customers can pop in every Thursday to swish a sampling of wine the store offers. For lovers of lagers or ales, on the opposite end of the building is a walk-in cooler stocked with a wide selection of beer, including 30 craft beers — with the latest addition being the Taj Mahal brand from India that contains a subtle malt aroma.
That isn’t to forget the live band that performs at Country Corner every Thursday, either, an event that owner Sanju Choudhury hopes to continue to offer provided it receives enough traffic. In tandem with a live band, he explained he’s trying to bring in a food truck that’ll park outside that is also dependent on the support it receives.
“No other service station in this country, I think you’ll see, has a live band in their gas station every Thursday,” Choudhury said. “The people come, they buy their beer and wine and sit outside and enjoy their snacks.”
Choudhury, who originally purchased three gas stations as investment properties in 2021, took management into his own hands when two of the stations failed and the third — Country Corner — struggled to stay afloat.
“I let everyone go and worked by myself for six weeks, 17 hours a day, to turn the store around,” he said. “I think honesty, hard work, dedication, integrity, being passionate about what you’re doing, if that shows to the clients who come through your door, that makes a difference in life.”
During that time, he learned the ins and outs of how a gas station functions, changed Country Corner’s gas prices to be competitive with surrounding stations and added aspects to serve the community surrounding it.
It has the garden variety of gas station necessities — snacks and soda pop, cleaning fluid and car fresheners — but it is the little extra touches that Choudhury thought to offer that makes it truly stand out as a top-notch gas station.
Fans of Villanos pizza can swipe a fresh slice each day, and those who need a grocery item or two don’t have to drive to the next nearest grocery store thanks to Country Corner’s stock of basic grocery items. In addition, those whose tastes buds veer toward more international cuisines can ask Choudhury for advice on how to cook with the different baking ingredients the station offers — from garam masala powder to puya chili pods to Bhujia bean flour noodles.
“I thought I’d make (the grocery selection) a little more attractive, and because I’m from India, I decided to start carrying some international spices,” he said. “This neighborhood over here is starving for international spices because they travel a lot, they eat in international restaurants, and they love various cuisines. So we started carrying international spices, and they … learn from me what to put in their food. It’s a cultural sharing store.”
It isn’t just the products and relationships that Choudhury put thought into. Along with a weekly live band, the store will celebrate each major holiday in its own way. For Christmas 2022, this involved free hot dogs, hot chocolate, hors d’oeuvres and a visit from Santa Claus himself. For February and March, it included themed decorations and free candy on the entrance table.
The gas station’s décor itself is also enough to make a person look twice. Samurai swords sit atop the coffee machine, while a 3-and-a-half-foot brass surahi (a traditional Indian water pot) from the 16th century sits near the soda fountain. He’s got an old bicycle and electric guitars displayed about and a set of antique golf clubs on the table at the entrance.
For a man who owns Airbnbs and passionately decorates them with different themes, this comes as little surprise. Choudhury explained he aims to provide “top-notch customer service,” and any way he figures he can excite his customers, he’s giving it a try.
“Everything we try to do over here is focusing on our clients, focusing on our customers and focusing on the community,” he said. “I want them to come in every day and tell me what they want and what they would like to see here because I am here because of them. If they stop coming, there’s no store. I do my part the best I can to make this a vibrant store.”
His efforts to become a hot spot of quality customer service has created not just loyal customers — one such customer travels from clear across town to visit the store — but also good friends.
One customer, Jack Olsen, pops in daily to ensure all merchandise is in order and to visit Choudhury himself.
“He’s become a very good friend since I started working here by myself,” Choudhury said. “He comes in twice a day to make sure all is well. … We celebrated his 90th birthday in our store last year. I would personally like to thank Jack for being such a good friend.”
Other nearby residents flock to Country Corner to also visit, snag some snacks and view what Choudhury has added to the store.
“When you go in there, you feel like you’re a part of it,” said Steve Leaman, who’s lived on Gibson Jack Road for over 60 years and is grateful to have a convenient store close to home. “It’s not like your everyday convenience store. There’s always something new going on. … We stop by not just to buy something but to visit because (Choudhury) makes it so positive. The employees are so positive in there.”
“(I) am very proud to have Geoff and Matt on (my) team,” Choudhury said regarding his employees. “They are truly great members and the clients love them because of their two different (characters).”
Country Corner is not Choudhury’s first rodeo within the business world. When he first arrived to the area 27 years ago from New Delhi he opened the first Indian restaurant in Pocatello, where he developed long-lasting relationships that have continued for nearly three decades.
He’s started an advertising company — some may still recall seeing the JeevesAds logo pop up on screens throughout various locations in town — which he sold back in 2020. He’s been involved in many community charities and groups, including the Rotary Club, which, with his help, built a small hospital in his hometown of Shillong. And he supports an orphanage in India, with a goal to support more and dedicate them to his mother while also educating the children of his home country.
Over the years, he’s been involved with the community of Pocatello, where he’s donated cars to families, paid for college to help students out, paid for funerals and overall supported those who may need a little extra help. In 2017, he also ran for a City Council position.
Choudhury said that in the near future he hopes to build another service station from the ground up, and while details are slim on exactly what it will offer and where it’ll be located, he’s doing case studies to ensure it best serves the community’s needs while also being profitable.
Further in the future, he wants to get a gas station up and running on the East Coast where his eldest daughter lives and establish a back-and-forth route so he can live in both areas.
“You reap what you sow,” Choudhury said about all the work he’s invested into the store and past and future businesses. “You get what you put into it, and it takes time. Nothing comes easy. The American dream is fantastic but you have to work for it. It doesn’t come to you on your lap. You have to work toward it 120 percent to make it happen.”
For those interested in all the events and products Country Corner has to offer, visit the store location at 6161 Bannock Highway from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. or visit facebook.com/CountryCornerPocatello.
