Country Corner

Sanju Choudhury in front of this past Christmas’s decorations at his convenience store, Country Corner at 6161 Bannock Highway in Pocatello. Along with seasonal decorations, Choudhury has decorated the location with items from around the world.

 Kyle Riley/For the Journal

POCATELLO — A gas station isn’t usually the first place you think of when you hear the words “quality customer service.” It is a liminal space, a dash-in-and-dash-out location most don’t care to linger in or think much of after snagging that Coke and a bag of Fritos for the drive home.

Enter Country Corner. Sitting along Bannock Highway, the gas station recognizable by its little tower on the side isn’t quite your average run-of-the-mill station, and those who go in might find themselves perusing its contents, admiring its décor and staying to enjoy its events long after they’ve stepped through the doors.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.