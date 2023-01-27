BLACKFOOT — A new restaurant in Blackfoot offers a variety of spaces so patrons can enjoy themselves no matter if they want to socialize, watch a game or sit outside.
The 7Eighty5 had its unofficial opening in March 2022 and is planning to hold their grand opening soon.
Larry Mitchell, managing partner of the restaurant, said they waited this long to have their grand opening because they wanted to make sure they had time to perfect their menu items.
"We are hoping to have an official opening soon," he said. "We are looking to do that in late March or early April."
Mitchell said he owns 7Eighty5 in a partnership with his brother Bryan and sister-in-law Stephanie.
"We are very much a family business," he said. "My mother helps as a host during the week, and Brandon, one of my other brothers, helps out when he is able."
Mitchell said he grew up in Blackfoot but has lived in many cities throughout the country, such as New York City, Dallas and Boston. When he and his family opened the restaurant, he knew he wanted to feature dishes from all the places he'd lived in.
"When I moved back here and my brother asked if I wanted to open a restaurant, I knew I wanted a mix of all the different places I lived in," he said.
Mitchell said one of the items on their menu is their Cajun seafood boil. They cook it with a mix of a Louisiana style and a Boston style.
"When I was in Boston, I did the New England style with more of a citrus tang," he said. "That gives it more of a dynamic flavor."
Mitchell said they also offer steaks, all different kinds of seafood, pizza, pasta and baked to order mac and cheese. They also have plenty of gluten-free dishes, including pasta, pizza and even a chocolate lava cake.
"I'm certified allergen trained," he said. "We take allergies very seriously."
Mitchell said they also started to serve brunch on the weekends. Their brunch menu includes biscuits and gravy, pancakes, crepes and French toast.
"We serve brunch on the weekends," he said. "Our brunch menu is for Friday, Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m."
Mitchell said 7Eighty5 features a multi-atmosphere setup. There is a sports pub for anyone who wants to watch the latest football, a social pub for people who just want to socialize, and a closed-in, heated patio that can be used all year.
"We have a family dining room with no alcohol on display and no TVs," he said. "It's more laid back classic family dining. And we have a banquet hall that can seat up to 200 people."
Mitchell said he has worked in restaurants all his life. His favorite part is being able to brighten someone's day with something as simple as a good meal and good service.
"I was also super excited to be able to offer a variety," he said. "There are a lot of different foods not available in this area that I think people will really enjoy once they try them."
7Eighty5 is located at 310 N. Meridian St. in Blackfoot. They are open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Wednesday, 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Thursday through Saturday and 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Sundays.
