POCATELLO — For the first time since 2020, the Nepalese Students Association at Idaho State University is ready to hold its 15th Nepalese Night on Saturday from 6 to 9 p.m.
Roshan Kumar, a community adviser member, said Nepalese Night is an event that celebrates Nepalese culture through art, food and musical performances.
"It's a way of representing Nepal and showing the culture through the performances, art and singing," he said.
He and the students are excited to be able to hold the event again after not being able to for the last couple of years.
"It's exciting to bring this cultural event back," he said. "We are very excited to reintroduce our culture to the community and to show our presence in the community."
The event would feature several different types of food from Nepal.
"There will be Nepalese food," he said. "There will be chicken curry, rice, desserts and some drinks."
Kumar said his favorite part of Nepalese Night is the opportunity to show people the diverse culture of Nepal and encouraged everyone to consider attending Nepalese Night. He said it is a good way to spend your time.
"It's a good three hours of the evening," he said.
Tickets for Nepalese Night are $10 for students, $15 for faculty, staff and the public and $17 at the door.
Nepalese Night will be held on Saturday Feb. 25 in the ballroom of the Pond Student Union Building. More information about the event can be found on Facebook at facebook.com/NepaleseBengals.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.