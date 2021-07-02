When the weather is this hot, I try to steer clear of using my stove or oven. Often we grill outside, but when the temperature is this scorching, having a cold meal sounds perfect. My cranberry almond chicken salad is full of different flavors and textures: tender chicken, crunchy almonds and sweet cranberries tossed in a tangy dressing. And while it is a salad, it is also a hearty and satisfying meal. I use leftover chicken (or I buy a roasted chicken at the store), and you can put the salad on hoagie buns, bread or lettuce leaves. It’s a tasty way to cool off on these hot summer days.
Belle’s Cranberry Almond Chicken Salad
¾ cup mayonnaise
2 tablespoons lemon juice
1 teaspoon celery salt
½ teaspoon pepper
3 cups chopped, cooked chicken
½ cup sliced almonds
½ cup dried cranberries
½ cup chopped celery
¼ cup chopped onion
In a small bowl, mix together the mayonnaise, lemon juice, celery salt, and pepper. In a large bowl, toss together the chopped chicken, almonds, cranberries, celery, and onion. Pour the dressing over the top and mix to coat. Serve on buns, bread, or lettuce leaves.
Brenda Stanley is the mother of five children, including two sets of twins and a grandmother of eight. She is a cookbook author and novelist. For more recipes and information, visit her website, brendastanleybooks.com.