Joe Hiney, the second place winner, shakes hand with Rob Wilson, the first place winner, of the annual Project Healing Waters national casting competition on Thursday, July 28, 2022, at Dyche Field on Montana State University campus.
Harley Harrison from Belgrade measures how far he can cast during the second annual Project Healing Waters national casting competition on Thursday, July 28, 2022, at Dyche Field on Montana State University campus.
Joe Hiney from San Fransisco competes in the second annual Project Healing Waters national casting competition on Thursday, July 28, 2022, at Dyche Field on Montana State University campus.
Harley Harrison from Belgrade competes in the second annual Project Healing Waters national casting competition on Thursday, July 28, 2022, at Dyche Field on Montana State University campus.
Harley Harrison from Belgrade measures how far he can cast during the second annual Project Healing Waters national casting competition on Thursday, July 28, 2022, at Dyche Field on Montana State University campus.
Harley Harrison from Belgrade competes in the second annual Project Healing Waters national casting competition on Thursday, July 28, 2022, at Dyche Field on Montana State University campus.
Onlookers applaud the winners of the second annual Project Healing Waters national casting competition on Thursday, July 28, 2022, at Dyche Field on Montana State University campus.
Caleb Thole and Harley Harrison compete in the second annual Project Healing Waters national casting competition on Thursday, July 28, 2022, at Dyche Field on Montana State University campus.
BOZEMAN, Montana — Fourteen fly fishermen competed last month for a strange catch: pie plates centered within hula hoops spread across the grass of Montana State University’s Kagy Field.
The contest, which tested the participants’ aim and distance casting, was the final round of Project Healing Waters’ National Fly Casting Competition. Project Healing Waters Fly Fishing Inc. is a nonprofit that rehabilitates veterans through fly-fishing.
“We use fly-fishing as a means of physical and emotional recovery for wounded, injured, and ill military service members and disabled veterans,” said David Folkerts, chief operating officer of Healing Waters. “We have 200-plus programs nationwide, including one here in Bozeman.”
Folkerts joined the organization as a participant and said Healing Waters gave him a hobby he could pursue for the rest of his life, despite his disability.
“There’s a little bit more of a learning curve, but the feeling of accomplishment is amazing. It resonates really well with a lot of disabled veterans,” Folkerts said.
Folkerts said the organization plans to host the annual competition in Bozeman every year.
The 14 veterans who competed each won their local and regional casting competitions to make it to the finals.
Harley Harrison, a Belgrade resident, competed for the Rocky Mountain North region. After leaving the military in 2018, Harrison studied at MSU where he met Jim Wenger, the volunteer organizer of the local chapter of Healing Waters.
“(Project Healing Waters) has been one of the few things that’s been an absolute staple for me since I moved here,” Harrison said. “Once Jim gets sick of putting up with our crap, maybe I’ll take his job.”
As the Bozeman organizer, Jim Wenger plans fishing trips, fly-fishing classes, and social events.
“It’s all at no cost to the participants. We provide all the materials for outings, all the fly tying materials, all the rod-building materials,” Wenger said. “We’re here for any vets with a VA disability who want to participate.”
The veterans, who were mostly strangers before traveling to Bozeman for this event, chatted in lawn chairs and joked like old friends.
“Fly-fishing pretty much saved our lives,” said Jake Valdez, a competitor from Grand Junction, Colorado. Valdez learned how to fly-fish through Healing Waters after joining the organization eight months ago.
“For me, when you’re standing in the river you’re not thinking about the rest of life going on," Valdez said. “You’re not thinking about everything you’ve done and everything that’s happened.”
Mike Evans, the veteran representing the Southeast said he has participated in Healing Waters’ events in Phoenix, Charlotte, and Atlanta.
“It is, in my personal opinion, the best organization on planet earth. Now I don’t know what they’re doing on Mars, but on Earth it’s Project Healing Waters,” said Evans.
After the first round of casting, Harrison, the local, progressed to the top five — the final round. “If I can stay consistent and do about the same again, I think I have a good shot at a podium finish, ” he said.
After the final casting, Harrison had placed third, netting him a $150 Orvis gift card. Rob Wilson, a veteran from Fort Worth, Texas, won the competition.
After the winner was announced, the group began discussing the details of their next-day fishing trip when someone asked, “Will we be fishing for hula hoops? Because we’re really good at that.”