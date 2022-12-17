POCATELLO — An outgoing member of Bannock County Commission has recently taken issue with the efforts of a local government watchdog group.
Commissioner Terrell Tovey, who leaves office in January, has expressed frustration over what he described as a vocal minority, referring to Pocatello for Accountable Government Entities, or P.A.G.E., and its recent work to bring awareness to a county project that called for using COVID stimulus money to help fund construction of a multi-use stadium in the Pocatello area.
“I get so sick and tired of the flippin (people saying) don't spend my taxes, I pay more taxes than just about anybody,” Tovey, who has already taken a new job in the private sector, said during a Dec. 9 Bannock County Commission meeting. “And what I'm going to do in my next career if I decide to stay in Pocatello, I will be one of the top taxpayers in this community. I am sick and tired of the very vocal minority ruining this community. That's what's happened.”
During the meeting, Commissioner Jeff Hough described the project proposal to construct a $20 million multi-use stadium in the Pocatello area as being “on life support.” The Commission was exploring using about $8 million of its $17 million in American Rescue Plan Act, or ARPA, funds as initial seed money.
The Bannock County legal department reviewed guidelines issued by the U.S. Treasury on the use of ARPA funds and came to the conclusion that the construction of a multi-use stadium was not an approved use of the stimulus money.
During the 10 days between the initial Nov. 29 meeting in which the Commission received feedback about the plan from Jeff L. Eiseman of the Georgia-based Azalea Sports Ventures and Agon Sports & Entertainment and the Dec. 9 meeting, P.A.G.E. had posted about the project on its Facebook page, describing the facility as a stadium and encouraging local residents to contact the Commission and provide feedback.
Tovey took the first few minutes of the Dec. 9 meeting calling into question the description of this project as a stadium as opposed to a multi-use sports facility.
“This has been classified as a stadium, but this is not a stadium,” Tovey said. “This is a multi-use facility and ARPA funds, in multiple instances, have been used for different things that create reserve surplus that can then be used for other things. So I would highly suggest that we continue to research and understand that before we make decisions.”
During a recent phone interview with the Idaho State Journal, Tovey clarified some of his concerns regarding P.A.G.E. and what he believes is an effort to undermine the project.
“What frustrates me is the P.A.G.E group out there yelling and screaming and they don't even know what was going on,” Tovey said. “The unfortunate thing here is the groups already launching petitions to stop it, when they didn't even know what it was.”
P.A.G.E., which was founded by Pocatello residents Heather Disselkoen and Lydia Noble, provided the Journal with a written statement responding to Tovey.
“Our country was founded on the principle of an informed electorate,” the statement read. “Pocatello for Accountable Government Entities (P.A.G.E.) is a local, volunteer citizen watchdog group encouraging civic engagement. We monitor the decisions and actions of local government and openly share that information. Our mission is to inform the public. The people cannot be informed citizens unless they are provided with information. It is also the fundamental right of the People to express their opinions to their elected representatives which we strongly encourage. P.A.G.E. reports on the actions of government. If reports of those government actions elicit negative responses, it is the governmental actions, not our reporting of them, that bear full responsibility. Our community is angry. When citizens feel shut-out, when their property taxes are sky-rocketing, when they perceive taxpayer money is not benefiting the community as a whole, they react. The power to heal and change lies solely in the hands of our elected leaders. If our local government were more forthcoming with information and would use their resources to communicate better, to educate and to gather public opinion before making decisions, that effort and transparency would go a long way toward building understanding, trust, consensus and support within our community.”
Though at its current state it seems apparent the multi-use stadium project won’t be something Bannock County will explore using ARPA funds, Tovey and the Commission remain hopeful about finding other means to make it a reality.
For now, the top priority for the County Commission is bringing the East Idaho Pathology Center to life.
“My job as a commissioner is to look at all the opportunities that are presented to help our community and that's what I ran on — creating a place to come home to,” Hough said. “Last year, (Bannock County spokesperson) Emma (Iannacone) and I went and visited all of the high schools and all the kids said, ‘There's nothing to do here so we're going to leave.’ We talked to them about what we need to do to get you to come back when that time comes and they gave us a long list and activities was one of those things.”
Hough continued, “Some people may like baseball, some people may not, that's fine, but it's an option. And so I would agree with Commissioner Tovey that while it might be on life support is the term I've used, it's not dead yet. We need to look at a couple more things before it's over. But again, the forensic pathology lab is priority number one.
